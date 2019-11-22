Special program set at By-Faith
Are you struggling? Do you need to know how to break free of the struggles you are in? Then come for an evening of refreshments and fellowship in the By Faith Baptist Church fellowship hall Friday, December 6, 6-9 p.m. as the Coleman Brothers, John and Sid give you vital insight on how to begin that process through a program called “The Game Changer.”
Grief support seminar set
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a grief support seminar to help those grieving through the holidays on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.
Bro. Bobby Cossey will be our speaker. Soup and finger foods after the service. For more information please call pastor Bro. Pete Gregory at 296-0028.
Don’t miss the Manger musical set
By Faith Baptist Church children’s choir will present a Christmas musical and drama entitled, “Don’t Miss the Manger” Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m.
Robb Chapel choir extravaganza set
Robbs Chapel choir will host an extravaganza Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at the Alpha and Omega Ministries in Houston.
Several guest groups will perform with special guest Southern Sons from Memphis. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under.
Critical need for 0 negative blood
O-negative blood supplies are critically low and there’s an urgent need for blood donations. In response, Vitalant has issued a critical need for blood donations from O-negative donors. In emergency situations, doctors reach for type O-negative blood first. Only nine percent of the population has O-negative blood, making it imperative that all eligible donors donate on a regular basis.
Vitalant strives to have a 4-day supply of type O-negative blood on hand at all times. Currently we’re at a less than half that amount. Vitalant stresses regular blood donations to ensure an ample blood supply is always available when and where it is needed.
“With the holiday season upon us, it is imperative that all eligible blood donors donate,” says James Dugger, Division President for Vitalant’s Southeast and Southcentral divisions. “We typically see over a 20% decline in donations during the holiday season, however with increased travel and activity, the need for blood increases. I strongly encourage all blood donors, especially those with type O-negative blood, to give blood as soon as possible.”
Find a Vitalant donation location near you and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL. Walk ins are welcome.
Salvation Army Christmas Angels ready
If you would like to adopt a Salvation Army angel from their tree, they are on the tree. Please stop by and get one at the thrift store.
Benefit for Gable Todd set
There will be a benefit for Gable Todd at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. until. Chili and hot dog plates will be available as well as kids activities. A live auction begins at 3 p.m. and tearer will be a drawing for $1,000. T-shirts can be ordered. All proceeds go directly to help with medial expenses. For questions call 419-7368 or 419-2828.