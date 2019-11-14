Critical need for 0 negative blood
O-negative blood supplies are critically low and there’s an urgent need for blood donations. In response, Vitalant has issued a critical need for blood donations from O-negative donors. In emergency situations, doctors reach for type O-negative blood first. Only nine percent of the population has O-negative blood, making it imperative that all eligible donors donate on a regular basis.
Vitalant strives to have a 4-day supply of type O-negative blood on hand at all times. Currently we’re at a less than half that amount. Vitalant stresses regular blood donations to ensure an ample blood supply is always available when and where it is needed.
“With the holiday season upon us, it is imperative that all eligible blood donors donate,” says James Dugger, Division President for Vitalant’s Southeast and Southcentral divisions. “We typically see over a 20% decline in donations during the holiday season, however with increased travel and activity, the need for blood increases. I strongly encourage all blood donors, especially those with type O-negative blood, to give blood as soon as possible.”
Find a Vitalant donation location near you and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL. Walk ins are welcome.
Thanksgiving revival set at Greatest Mission
Everyone is invited to Greatest Mission Baptist Church November 14- 17 for a special weekend Thanksgiving Revival. On Thursday night at 7 p.m., the Erwin's will be singing with Bro. Dennis Erwin preaching and
Friday and Saturday nights, Bro . Dana Williams will be preaching. On Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m., Bro. Dana will be preaching and there will be a Thanksgiving meal afterwards. Services each night are at 7:00 p.m. This will be a great weekend you don't want to miss. Bro. Steve Parrish is the pastor at Greatest Mission.
Prayer walk for Operation Christmas Child set
The Northeast Miss. Area Prayer mobilization team
invites you to the second annual: Northeast Mississippi area Operation Christmas Child Prayer Walk at Tupelo Ballard Park, Saturday, November 16, 1-5 p.m.
Please join us while we come together and pray for Operation Christmas Child National Collection week, processing centers and shoebox distributions.
There will be prayer, games, door prizes and free Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Salvation Army Christmas Angels ready
If you would like to adopt a Salvation Army angel from their tree, they are on the tree. Please stop by and get one at the thrift store.
South Pontotoc fund raiser set
South Pontotoc Archery team will have a fundraiser Nov. 16 with BBQ plates beginning at 4:30 p.m. with a live auction beginning at 6 in the cafeteria. The $10 tickets for the BBQ plates will only be sold in advance. There is also a chance to win a Ruger rifle for a $1 raffle ticket.