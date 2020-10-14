Pontotoc Cattlemen's Association sponsoring fundraiser
The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association is sponsoring a ribeye steak sandwich fundraiser on October 16, 2020 to support its scholarship fund. The event will take place at the north end of the Price Cutter parking lot on Highway 15 North in Pontotoc. It will be a safe, no contact, drive-thru event from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Each plate will include a steak sandwich, grilled onions, chips, and a bottled water. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Montgomery Drugs or by contacting James Shannon at the Pontotoc County Extension Service at 662-489-3910. Plates can also be purchased the day of the event with correct change.
Jernigan memorial set
The Jernigan memorial services have been set for October 25, 11 a.m. Please honor your loved ones with freshly place flowers and bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Harvest day at Usher Valley cancelled
Dut to the Covid 19 Usher Valley is cancelling their harvest day for Sunday, Oct. 18. We hope to see you there for a bigger and better one next year.
American Legion October Meeting will be held
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. We of course will be following current protocols and guidelines in regard to the coronavirus to keep everyone safe.
Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veterans Service Officer who will be going over Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new and updated laws/benefits signed by President Trump. We will also be discussing our support for the Veterans Day ceremony and stew on November 11th, the raffle for the Golden Boy Rifle giveaway, as well as our planning for the annual holiday meeting and get together in December. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Fall Off the Square Farmers Market
The Off the Square Farmers Market has been a great success this year thanks to our wonderful vendors and support from the Chamber. So much so, we are going to have a Fall Off the Square Farmers Market. It will run through October 31, (except October 24) from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. For vendors space available first come first serve. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support! Per CDC, good health practices is encouraged. Thank you.
VFW essay contest for students set
The Pontotoc FVW Post 5395 is happy to announce two contests open to students. The middle school contest is written while the high school contest is a recorded one. In both of these contests, once the theme is written or the recorded one is produced, please contact Steve organ at 662-419-3862 to inform him of your plans and make arrangements for him to pick up your child’s work.
The VFW Patriot’s pen contest is available for students in grades 6-8 by October 31 to enter. Students who are enrolled in public, private or parochial school or home study program in the United States and its territories are eligible to enter.
The theme for this essay is “What Make’s America Great?” Please write a 300-400 word essay and submit it to Mr. Organ. The deadline is Saturday, October 31.
The Voice of Democracy for students in grades 9-12 is also open to those in public, private, parochial or home study. Dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas school may also participate. The theme for this contest is “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
You must first google voice of democracy entry form and brochure and click on the one labeled Student Entry Deadline: October 31, 2020. The PDF document will have the theme across the top.
To enter, record your original 3-5 minute (+ or – 5 seconds max.) essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. The recording must be in your own voice and in English. No music, singing, poetry, or sound effects are allowed. Once you have done this, print out and fill out the entry form and take both the flash drive and the entry form along with a typed version of your speech to Mr. Organ.