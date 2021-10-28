Wreaths Across America order time is here
If you want to honor your veteran with a wreath on his or her grave this Christmas season the time to order those beautiful wreaths is here. The American legion Auxilary is making available the lovely green balsam and red ribboned wreaths in honor of the veterans for $15 each. You may place your order by calling Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ice at 662-488-5493. Please make your checks payable to Wreaths Across America.
The deadline to order is Wednesday, Nov. 17. Wreaths may be picked up Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on Green Street. This building is located to the south of the downtown shopping center.
Socktober will end Friday
D.T. Cox 3 and 4 grade UFO students are participating in Socktober though this Friday, October 29. They will be collecting new socks during this time for local clothes closets and homeless shelters. You can drop new socks off at any school in the Pontotoc City School district for this drive.
American Legion October meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 28 October at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Regina Tutor, Mississippi VA Veterans Home, Oxford, MS and Melanie Mathis, Hospice Care, Corinth, MS. Both of these programs should be very informative to our members and guests. We will also be discussing our support to the Pontotoc Veterans Day ceremony that will be held on November 11th, 2021.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Pleasant Dale sets special services
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton will host the Phillips Family from Asheville, North Carolina, Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m.for a singing. For over 25 years now the Phillips Family has been sharing the gospel through song. As three brothers and a sister, Clint, Joel, Tabitha and Stephen; they have traveled the country harmonizing the good news of Jesus Christ. They encourage all christians to stay with the truth, and keep looking up because your redemption draweth nigh.
Revival services will begin Monday, Nov. 15 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Howard Goolsby will be the visiting preacher.
Bro. Sparks and the congregation invite everyone to attend all these special services.
North Pontotoc Veteran’s parade set
Because of Covid restrictions, the North Pontotoc Viking Voices cannot have the veterans inside the school as guests, but they still want to honor them. All veterans are invited to come to North Pontotoc, Tuesday, November 9, and form a parade by driving in your vehicle around the school. The children will be there to wave and cheer you. Please be at the school tornado dome area no later than 8:30 and the parade honoring you and your service will begin at 9 a.m.
Homecoming set at Lee Memorial
Lee Memorial Baptist Church 208 Lana Street Pontotoc, will be having their annual Homecoming this Sunday, October 31 at 11 a.m. Covered dish lunch will be served on the Noon hour and
singing following by Southern Image Quartet.