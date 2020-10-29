American Legion Fall meeting will be held
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 29 October at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. We of course will be following current protocols and guidelines in regard to the coronavirus to keep everyone safe. Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veterans Service Officer who will be going over Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new and updated laws/benefits signed by President Trump. We will also be discussing our support for the Veterans Day ceremony and stew on November 11th, the raffle for the Golden Boy Rifle giveaway, as well as our planning for the annual holiday meeting and get together in December. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Fall market returns this Saturday
The Off the Square Farmers Market will return Halloween day, October 31, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. For vendors space available first come first serve. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support! Per CDC, good health practices is encouraged. Thank you.
VFW essay contest for students set deadline is Oct. 31
The Pontotoc FVW Post 5395 is happy to announce two contests open to students. The middle school contest is written while the high school contest is a recorded one. In both of these contests, once the theme is written or the recorded one is produced, please contact Steve organ at 662-419-3862 to inform him of your plans and make arrangements for him to pick up your child’s work.
The VFW Patriot’s pen contest is available for students in grades 6-8 by October 31 to enter. Students who are enrolled in public, private or parochial school or home study program in the United States and its territories are eligible to enter.
The theme for this essay is “What Make’s America Great?” Please write a 300-400 word essay and submit it to Mr. Organ. The deadline is Saturday, October 31.
The Voice of Democracy for students in grades 9-12 is also open to those in public, private, parochial or home study. Dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas school may also participate. The theme for this contest is “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
You must first google voice of democracy entry form and brochure and click on the one labeled Student Entry Deadline: October 31, 2020. The PDF document will have the theme across the top.
To enter, record your original 3-5 minute (+ or – 5 seconds max.) essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. The recording must be in your own voice and in English. No music, singing, poetry, or sound effects are allowed. Once you have done this, print out and fill out the entry form and take both the flash drive and the entry form along with a typed version of your speech to Mr. Organ.
Veteran’s graves Christmas wreaths available
The American Legion Auxilary is again going to make available the Christmas wreaths to mark your Veteran’s grave. The wreaths are $15 each. You must deliver any wreath you purchase. Orders must be placed no later than Tuesday, November 24. Please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to place your order.
These are lovely wreaths and stay pretty for a long time. We especially like to honor veteran’s graves, but they are for any loved one. They also make lovely door wreaths.
Homecoming set at Lighthouse Apostolic
Lighthouse Apostolic, 414 Royal Oak Dr., is having Homecoming. November 8, 2:00 pm. Speaker will be Bro. Scotty Downs. Everyone is welcome to come. Pastor is Buddy Gordon.