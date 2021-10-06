Did you enjoy going to the farmers market this past summer? Well get your go shoes on and go by and check out the fall market day this Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 7 a.m. This is their Fall Harvest Market, a one day sale with all the things you want for fall. They include: pumpkins, corn stalks, hay bales, fresh eggs, jams and jellies, art, bird feeders, hand-crafted jewelry, gourds, wood burnings, candles, baskets and more! "Off the Square" at 25 West Jefferson Street.
Job fair set at West Heights Thursday, Oct. 7
There will be a job fair for the Pontotoc County area from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7 at West Heights Baptist Church. There is no admission fee. This indoor event will require masks for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
New Hope Church 155 Homecoming/Anniversary
New Hope Church located at 2400 County Road 413, Okolona MS will celebrate their 155th anniversary October 17, 2021.
Join us for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and church service at 11 a.m.
Food fellowship and singing beginning at noon. Come and celebrate with us!
D.T. Cox UFO sponsoring socktober
D.T. Cox 3rd and 4th grade UFO students are participating in Socktober from October 4-29! They will be collecting new socks during this time for local clothes closets and homeless shelters. You can drop new socks off at any school in the Pontotoc City School district for this drive.