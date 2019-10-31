East Baptist anniversary set
The East Baptist Church will celebrate its 90 Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2:00 p.m. Pastor Christopher Farr and the Friendship MB Church Family will be the guests. The public is invited. Pastor Artis Webber, Jr., is host pastor.
Ann Downing concert set
Black Zion Pentecostal Church, 347 Hwy. 342 Pontotoc, will present an evening with Ann Downing Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. She sang with the Seer Family, the Downings and on the Gaither Homecoming videos. A love offering will be taken.
McDonald UMC breakfast set
Center Hill MB church will celebrate their church anniversary Sunday, November 3, 3 p.m. All churches are invited to come hear the guest speaker Pastor Rodney Spears from Oak Grove M.B. Church in New Albany. The theme for this special service is taken from Psalm 150:1-6 Praise God’s Mighty Acts.
Bloodmobile set to be in Pontotoc
The Bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Baptist Association Tuesday, November 12, 2:30 – 5:30.
Ecru Second Harvest Day set
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Harvest Day on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm. The guest speaker will be Rev. Vernon Phifer and the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church family of Pontotoc, MS. The host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Rescue Rally set Nov. 2
Rescue Rally at the Ag Center in Pontotoc, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., featuring Loving Mutts Rescue, Helping Paws, and For the Love of Paws. Show your support for your local rescues.
We are having a chili cook off $5 to enter for a chance at a prize and Vendor spots $40. We have Carla’s Critters and Pony Ride’s setting up Pony rides, a petting zoo and more.
All proceeds go to support the rescues who are there for the abandoned and forgotten. Contact (662) 419-9441 or look us up on Facebook.
Valley Grove revival set
Valley Grove Baptist Church on Kings Highway will have revival services Nov. 3-6. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m.
The speaker for the revival will be Dr. Jim Futral, Executive Director - Mississippi Baptist Convention Board; with music led by Randy Wood, Minister of Music - First Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Pastor Greg Herndon and the congregation invite you to come.
No Wreaths Across America in Pontotoc this year
Pontotoc County Gold Star Mothers will not participate in Wreaths Across America this year, which is the program of laying a wreath on the veteran’s graves.
Please purchase your own from the store and lay it.
Hebron revival set
Hebron Baptist church will have revival services November 3-6. Sunday evening services will begin at 5 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m
Bro. Jeff Harmon will be bringing the messages while Nathan Ward will lead the music.
Pastor, J.T. Pennington and congregation invites everyone to attend.
Pontotoc District M.B. fellowship banquet set
The Pontotoc District Association will have the fund raising event to benefit the scholarship fund and ochre ministries in this era. The fellowship banquet will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m. at Oak Grove M.B. Church in New Albany where Rodney Spears is pastor. Tickets will be $20 and be purchased from the Pontotoc district pastors or by contacting pastor Frankie Quinn at 662-321-3383.
Farr musical appreciation set
There will be a musical appreciation concert for Bro. Kenneth Far Sunday, Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m. At Springville Chapel M.B. Church. Musical guests include Beulah Grove, Cherry Creek, Pontotoc Second Baptist and others. Come join us as we give God praise through songs. Dinner will be served after the program.
McDonald UMC anniversary set
McDonald U. M. Church, Pontotoc, will celebrate their 155th Church Anniversary on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Dr. Stevie McKinney and the Peoples Community Baptist church family will be the guest. Host pastor Elder Eddie Ford.
College Hill Missionary Bazzaar set
College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc will have their Missionary Holiday Bazzaar on November 9th beginning at 7:00 AM. There will be a yard sale, bake sale and fish fry. Fish fry will begin at 11:00. Vendors are welcome. For more info: Contact Evelyn Floyd, 489-1730; Lois Duff, 225-620-8203. The Rev. Ernie Wright is the host pastor.