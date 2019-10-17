Harvest Day at Oak Grove
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its annual Harvest Day Program on Sunday, October 20. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., and our special program will begin at 11a.m. Lunch will be served afterwards.
McDonald UMC breakfast set
McDonald United Methodist Church’s Missionary Dept invites everyone to our “Power” breakfast, entitled Pink, Denim, & Pancakes, Saturday October 19 at 9am in the church fellowship hall. Guest speaker is Missionary Shirley Fleming of Good Shepherd COGIC. Tickets are $8. Door prizes & great entertainment. Host pastor: Elder Eddie Ford.
Pastor and wife celebration set
McDonald U.M. Church will celebrate Pastor and Wife, Elder Eddie and Sis. Fannie Ford, Appreciation program Sunday October 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Our guest will be Rev. Perry Carr, Pastor of Pleasant Valley, Union Grove and Mt. Pisgah (Okolona Charge) accompanied by the choir.
Mass choir concert set at Cherry Creek
Cherry Creek MB Church will host a Mass Choir Concert Saturday, October 19, 6:00 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come and praise the Lord.
Rev Cornelious Medcalf is Host Pastor.
Christmas musical announcements needed
If you are planning a Christmas musical, play or cantata of any sort please send your announcement to us here at the Progress. This includes any school plays or musicals the children present at the schools and churches. We want to include those in our Peek into Christmas magazine which will hit the streets in November. The deadline to get those to us will be Friday, November 1. Please email them into us at regina.butler@journalinc.com or mail them to Pontotoc Progress c/o Christmas musical; P.O. Box 210; Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Usher Valley harvest day set
Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma will be observing Harvest Day on October 20 at 3 p.m. The guest Speaker will be Rev. Jimmy Stewart of Springvile Chapel, along with his choir, also Mr & Mrs Sam Virges of Woodland and Usher Valley Choir. Rev. Gloria McKinney is Host Pastor. Everyone is invited to come worship with us.
New Hope Pentecostal sets celebration
New Hope Pentecostal Faith Church, located at 350 Clark Street, Pontotoc Ms will celebrate their Pastor's 23 years of service. The service will be on October 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. The speaker will be Ambassador Jerome Brandon of Ignite Global Missions in Houston, TX. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate this special occasion with us. For more information, please call 662-509-8201 or 662-587-0886.
Fall Bash set at Agri-Center
Hayseed Cowboy Church is having it's annual Fall Bash Stall-r-treat at the Pontotoc Ag- Center Saturday October 26 at 4:00 pm. Everyone is welcome.
Other activities are also scheduled through the day, beginning with barrel training at 10 a.m. and barrel racing at noon. Chili cook off 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and washer pitching at 2 p.m. Chili judging at 3 p.m. Join us for all the fun.
By Faith Baptist Church fall festival set
By Faith Baptist Church will have a fall festival on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 1 p.m.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn as well as games and prizes with inflatables for children of all ages will be from 1-5 p.m.
Gospel singing in the sanctuary will begin at 1 p.m with Whole Hearted slated to sing first, Bro. Joe Shelton to begin at 2 p.m. and Bryan Ward at 3 p.m.
There will be a soup/chili cookout in the fellowship hall from 5-6:30 p.m. and trunk treats will be for the kiddies in the parking lot from 6:30 - 7:30.
The movie, “Jesus, He lived Among Us” will conclude the days events at 7:30 in the fellowship hall.