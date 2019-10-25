Transforming Lives sets special service
Transforming Lives Ministries, 17 Lafayette St., Pontotoc, MS invites all to celebrate the church’s third anniversary, Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Dr. Charlie Barnes Sr., of New Beginnings Fellowship Ministries Inc. of Starkville.
The Rev. Derric Morrison is the host pastor.
Ann Downing concert set
Black Zion Pentecostal Church, 347 Hwy. 342 Pontotoc, will present an evening with Ann Downing Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m. She sang with the Seer Family, the Downings and on the Gaither Homecoming videos. A love offering will be taken.
McDonald UMC breakfast set
Center Hill MB church will celebrate their church anniversary Sunday, November 3, 3 p.m. All churches are invited to come hear the guest speaker Pastor Rodney Spears from Oak Grove M.B. Church in New Albany. The theme for this special service is taken from Psalm 150:1-6 Praise God’s Mighty Acts.
Pastor and wife celebration set
McDonald U.M. Church will celebrate Pastor and Wife, Elder Eddie and Sis. Fannie Ford, Appreciation program Sunday October 27 at 2:30 p.m.
Our guest will be Rev. Perry Carr, Pastor of Pleasant Valley, Union Grove and Mt. Pisgah (Okolona Charge) accompanied by the choir.
Homecoming services set at Lee Memorial
Homecoming services are set at Lee Memorial Baptist Church, 208 Lana Street, Sunday, October 27, 11 a.m. Chris Autry will bring the message followed by a covered dish lunch. Singing in the afternoon will include The Masters Quartet, Made by Mercy, and Jeremy Allison. We invite all to attend.
Fall festival set at Palestine UMC
This Saturday, October 26, 4 p.m. Palestine United Methodist Church invites kids, adults and seniors to join them for an evening of games, food, crafts, hayride, trunk or treat and a frightful forest (for the bigger kids).
There will be a free cakewalk for adults and a cupcake walk for kids. Costumes are optional (but please nothing that would frighten the little ones).
Free trick or treat bags while they last!!
Christmas musical announcements needed
If you are planning a Christmas musical, play or cantata of any sort please send your announcement to us here at the Progress. This includes any school plays or musicals the children present at the schools and churches. We want to include those in our Peek into Christmas magazine which will hit the streets in November. The deadline to get those to us will be Friday, November 1. Please email them into us at regina.butler@journalinc.com or mail them to Pontotoc Progress c/o Christmas musical; P.O. Box 210; Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Bloodmobile set to be in Pontotoc
The Bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Baptist Association Tuesday, November 12, 2:30 – 5:30.
Homecoming/Revival set at Toxish
Toxish Baptist Church will begin their revival services with a Harvest Day Homecoming Sunday, October 27, 10:30 a.m. with special music by George Rutledge. Revival services will begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, October 28-30 with special guest pastor Br. Jason Pilcher. Everyone is invited to attend.
Trunk-or-Treat set
Toxish will have their Trunk or treat and hayride for the children tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 23, with a hot dog supper beginning at 6 p.m.
Fall Bash set at Agri-Center
Hayseed Cowboy Church is having it's annual Fall Bash Stall-r-treat at the Pontotoc Ag- Center Saturday October 26 at 4:00 pm. Everyone is welcome.
Other activities are also scheduled through the day, beginning with barrel training at 10 a.m. and barrel racing at noon. Chili cook off 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. and washer pitching at 2 p.m. Chili judging at 3 p.m. Join us for all the fun.
By Faith Baptist Church fall festival set
By Faith Baptist Church will have a fall festival on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 1 p.m. These activities will be held rain or shine.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn as well as games and prizes for children of all ages will be from 1-5 p.m.
Gospel singing in the sanctuary will begin at 1 p.m with Whole Hearted slated to sing first, Bro. Joe Shelton to begin at 2 p.m. and Bryan Ward at 3 p.m.
There will be a soup/chili cookoff in the fellowship hall from 5-6:30 p.m. and trunk treats will be for the kiddies from 6:30 - 7:30.
The movie, “Jesus, He lived Among Us” will conclude the days events at 7:30 in the fellowship hall.
Ecru Second Harvest Day set
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Harvest Day on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm. The guest speaker will be Rev. Vernon Phifer and the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church family of Pontotoc, MS. The host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Rescue Rally set Nov. 2
Rescue Rally at the Ag Center in Pontotoc, Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., featuring Loving Mutts Rescue, Helping Paws, and For the Love of Paws. Show your support for your local rescues.
We are having a chili cook off $5 to enter for a chance at a prize and Vendor spots $40. We have Carla’s Critters and Pony Ride’s setting up Pony rides, a petting zoo and more.
All proceeds go to support the rescues who are there for the abandoned and forgotten. Contact (662) 419-9441 or look us up on Facebook.
Valley Grove revival set
Valley Grove Baptist Church on Kings Highway will have revival services Nov. 3-6. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. with week night services at 7 p.m.
The speaker for the revival will be Dr. Jim Futral, Executive Director - Mississippi Baptist Convention Board; with music led by Randy Wood, Minister of Music - First Baptist Church in Tupelo.
Pastor Greg Herndon and the congregation invite you to come.