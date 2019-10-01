County Line Homcoming and revival set
Homecoming is set October 6, at County Line Baptist Church with guest speaker Bro. Lane Finley. The youth and the junior youth will be singing starting at 10 a.m. with preaching at 11 a.m. There will be a pot luck lunch afterward. Bro. Chip Johnson and the congregation invites everyone to this special day.
Revival will be October 7-9 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Allen Gullick preaching. Brother Terry and Eli Nelson will be singing each evening. The church will provide a meal before each service starting at 6 p.m.
Randolph school reunion set
All classes who attended Randolph school are invited to the reunion Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m. until. Please bring a covered dish and pictures and your memories to share. We look forward to seeing you and visiting.
PleasantDale Homecoming set
PleasantDale Baptist Church in Thaxton Homecoming will be October 6, at 9:45 a.m., with preaching and special music by Bro. Bill Monoghan. Dinner will follow. Bro. Don Sparks and the congregation invite you to please join us for this special service.
Center Hill M.B. revival set
Center Hill M.B. Church in Pontotoc will have their fall revival October 7-9 at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Frankie Quinn from Piney Grove M.B. Church. Everyone is invited to these special services.
Pleasant Grove UM Church sets special day
Pleasant Grove UM Church in Pontotoc invites everyone to their annual Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, October 6, 2:30 p.m. All choirs, soloist, and groups to come out help make this a successful day in the Lord.
Sanders reunion Oct. 6
The relatives of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will gather on Sunday, October 6, on what would have been Mr. Hoyte’s 98 birthday. The reunion will be held at Ray and Joyce Butler’s residence on South Liberty Street. Please bring a dish and come enjoy the day swapping stories and visiting the family. P.S. Cousin Sara will be here from Virginia, so all cousins please make a special effort to come!
Harvest Day at Oak Grove
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its annual Harvest Day Program on Sunday, October 20. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., and our special program will begin at 11a.m. Lunch will be served afterwards.
Benefit set at By Faith
By Faith Baptist church will have a benefit yard sale this Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. each morning in the fellowship hall to benefit the women’s ministry. There are a lot of Christmas items to choose from.
Broken Vessell Home for women opening soon
By Faith Baptist Church invites you to an evening with Bryan Ward of Water Valley, Miss. Ward will be the guest speaker Saturday, October 12, 6 p.m. at the church on Highway 15 North. After years of ministering in penitentiaries with Kairos and other ministries, he is now folding in a new ministry called Golgotha Ministry, based on Matthew 27:33 and Matthew 9:9-13, this ministry is geared toward those who have been in prison cells, where they might feel normal and redeemed once again.
In addition exciting new news will be shared about the Broken Vessel home for women who are coming out of the penitentiary environment. The home, which is located on Valley Road, was the former Transformation Ranch for men. Now it will be a home for women. To find out more information, please attend this special service.
Songs of Sunshine to debut October 12
Songs of Sunshine, a gospel music extravaganza hosted by The Sunshine Choir will hit the ‘stage’ Saturday, October 12, 2 p.m. at Sunshine Health Care on Highway 9 North in Pontotoc.
All friends and family are welcome to come and hear your loved ones singing old time gospel hymns. The following residents have been practicing and will be singing with the group: Carolyn Brown, Jimmie Crowson, Gladous Dulaney, Obern Finley, Sally Franklin, Lisa Frazier, Frances Grant, Bessie Grisham, Doris Hankins, Buddy Hester, Bonnie Hutchins, Elton Johnson, Sarah Jordan, Carolyn Lackey, Joyce Ledbetter, Estella Moore, Clifford Morris, Bettye Neal, Glenda Schallock, Joyce Shelton, Gregory Stokes, Mary Tackett, Clara Wages and Freddie White.
Residents not listed are welcome to join and can show up to sing the day of the concert.
Thaxton Baptist Church Homecoming
Thaxton Baptist Church Homecoming will be Sunday, October 13. Bro. Wes White will be our guest Speaker. Thaxton Baptist Church Choir will presenting the music. Singing starts at 10 a.m., message will be at 11 a.m. and lunch at 12. Everyone is invited to come help us celebrate our 2019 Homecoming!
Mass choir concert set at Cherry Creek
Cherry Creek MB Church will host a Mass Choir Concert Saturday, October 19, 6:00 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come and praise the Lord.
Rev Cornelious Medcalf is Host Pastor.