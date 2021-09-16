The Pontotoc Community Theater is in rehearsals of the play Murder in the House of Horrors by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama.
The production will go on stage Friday through Sunday October 8 through 10.
A male role is still available as well as several non speaking roles. Please step by the Main this Thursday or next Monday at 5:45 if interested.
Pleasant Dale to host senior saints service
Senior Saints Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton. Please bring a dish and eat dinner with us after the service. Pastor is Bro. Don Sparks.
Memorial services set at Buckhorn
Buckhorn Church of Christ will have memorial services Sunday, September 19, 2 p.m. Donations will be taken at the service, but if you can’t make it, please send them to Peggy Austin, 4832 Redland-Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Todd family reunion is cancelled
The Todd family reunion that is usually held the third week in September is cancelled this year due to sickness. We pray that we can come together next year.
Sanders reunion set Oct. 3
The descendants of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will have their reunion Sunday, October 3 at the Ray and Joyce Butler residence on Liberty Street. Please bring your lawn chairs, covered dish and memories to share. We will begin eating at one.
Mental Health Symposium set
The Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ, 184 West Bolton Street, will host a mental health symposium Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. General registration is $25. For any questions or to register please contact Nakesha Fleming at ngrayson1993@gmail.com or call her at 662-694-9210. Both in person and virtual option is available. Elder Robert Fleming Sr. is host pastor.
Learn to prune like a pro
How to Prune Like a Pro with Jeff McManus: Pontotoc Master Gardeners are proud to host Jeff McManus, Director of Landscape Services for University of Mississippi, for an evening of pruning instruction. Bring a lawn chair and join us at the Pavilion on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:00 PM. From rank amateurs to seasoned pros, this is fantastic opportunity to learn about pruning from one of our area's best landscape professionals.