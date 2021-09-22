The Main cast call
The Pontotoc Community Theater is in rehearsals of the play Murder in the House of Horrors by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama.
The production will go on stage Friday through Sunday October 8 through 10.
A male role is still available as well as several non speaking roles. Please step by the Main this Thursday or next Monday at 5:45 if interested.
American Legion September meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 30 September at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane behind Wendy’s.
We look forward to seeing you. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time so feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.
Robbs Cemetery memorial cancelled
The Robbs Cemetery memorial has been cancelled this year. It is usually held the fourth Sunday, but we will not meet and appreciate your understanding. You can still send donations to: Robbs Cemetery Fund c/o Sandra Daniel, 248 Westwind Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Memorial services set at Cruse cemetery
A Memorial service for Cruse Cemetery will be Sunday, September 26, 2021. The service will begin at 11:00 with a business meeting, devotion and followed with lunch. Donations will be taken at the service but if you are unable to attend, donations can be mailed to: Cruse Cemetery Fund c/o First Choice Bank, P O Box 29, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Sanders reunion set Oct. 3
The descendants of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will have their reunion Sunday, October 3 at the Ray and Joyce Butler residence on Liberty Street. Please bring your lawn chairs, covered dish and memories to share. We will begin eating at one.
Mental Health Symposium set
The Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ, 184 West Bolton Street, will host a mental health symposium Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. General registration is $25. For any questions or to register please contact Nakesha Fleming at ngrayson1993@gmail.com or call her at 662-694-9210. Both in person and virtual option is available. Superintendent Robert Fleming Sr. is host pastor.
Learn to prune like a pro
How to Prune Like a Pro with Jeff McManus: Pontotoc Master Gardeners are proud to host Jeff McManus, Director of Landscape Services for University of Mississippi, for an evening of pruning instruction. Bring a lawn chair and join us at the Pavilion on Tuesday, September 28 at 6:00 PM. From rank amateurs to seasoned pros, this is fantastic opportunity to learn about pruning from one of our area's best landscape professionals.
Randolph school reunion cancelled
The Randolph school reunion which should have been held on Oct. 2 this year has been cancelled. We hope to see you next year when things should be better.
Pontotoc VFW sponsoring poker run and benefit
In an effort to construct a wall honoring the gold star families Pontotoc VFW will sponsor a pokier run that will include bikes, jeeps, cars and trucks this Saturday, Sept. 25 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. the Pontotoc FVW, 259 Arrington Road in Pontotoc. Departure time is set for 9:30 with two stops in Tupelo and one stop in Pontotoc before returning to the VFW.
If you don’t wish to ride, you may go have lunch beginning at 1 p.m. with plates costing $10. Gun raffle is set for 2 p.m., auction will begin at 3 p.m. and live entertainment will be throughout the day.
For more information please contact Britany Pierce at 662-296-2386 or Steve Organ at 662-419-3862.
Calhoun Co. Tractor Club antique show set Oct. 2
The Calhoun County Tractor Club will sponsor an antique plow show on Highway 32 between Houlka and Bruce at Murphree’s Mill, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. There is no cost to set up. Bring your antique tractors and plows and enjoy the day showing. The public is invited to come view a piece of the past. If it rains the day before, call before you haul, if it is too wet the show will be cancelled. For more information and to inquire about the weather set up, please call Danny Tutor at 662-567-4537 or Mary Tutor at 662-800-4219.
Longview Baptist Church Homecoming set
Longview Baptist Church will have homecoming services this Sunday, September 26, 11 a.m. The speaker will be Bro. Josh Westmoreland. A fellowship meal will follow the services. The pastor and congregation invites everyone to come to this special day.