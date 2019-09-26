Liberty Church singing set
Fifth Sunday night singing at Liberty Baptist Church, Pontotoc September 29, 6:30 p.m. with special music by Malcolm Lindsay. Everyone is invited.
Randolph school reunion set
All classes who attended Randolph school are invited to the reunion Saturday, October 5, 9 a.m. until. Please bring a covered dish and pictures and your memories to share. We look forward to seeing you and visiting.
Longview Baptist Homecoming set
Longview Baptist church will have homecoming services Sunday, September 29, 11 a.m. Speaker will be Bro. J.R. Ray. The noon meal will follow. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us.
PleasantDale Homecoming set
PleasantDale Baptist Church in Thaxton Homecoming will be October 6, at 9:45 a.m., with preaching and special music by Bro. Bill Monoghan. Dinner will follow. Bro. Don Sparks and the congregation invite you to please join us for this special service.
Center Hill M.B. revival set
Center Hill M.B. Church in Pontotoc will have their fall revival October 7-9 at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Frankie Quinn from Piney Grove M.B. Church. Everyone is invited to these special services.
Pleasant Grove UM Church sets special day
Pleasant Grove UM Church in Pontotoc invites everyone to their annual Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, October 6, 2:30 p.m. All choirs, soloist, and groups to come out help make this a successful day in the Lord.
Homecoming set at Turnpike
Turnpike Baptist Church will host their annual homecoming on Sunday, September 29, with former pastor Bro. James Sprayberry preaching. The gospel group Circuit Riders will be the guest. Singing will begin at 10:30, regular service at 11:00, pot luck lunch around 12:00, and more singing at 1:00. No evening service. Everyone is welcome to join them in worship and fellowship! God Bless!
Sanders reunion Oct. 6
The relatives of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will gather on Sunday, October 6, on what would have been Mr. Hoyte’s 98 birthday. The reunion will be held at Ray and Joyce Butler’s residence on Liberty Street. Please bring a dish and come enjoy the day swapping stories and visiting the family.
Harvest Day at Oak Grove
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its annual Harvest Day Program on Sunday, October 20. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m., and our special program will begin at 11a.m. Lunch will be served afterwards.
Cruse cemetery memorial set
The annual memorial service at the Cruse Cemetery will be held on Sunday, September 29, 11:00 a.m. Services will begin with a business meeting and a devotional service, followed by lunch. All interested in the cemetery are invited to attend. Donations may be mailed to Cruse Cemetery Fund at First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 1199 Pontotoc, MS 38863.
American Legion meeting set Thursday
If you are a Veteran or serving member of the Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion monthly meeting on Thursday, September 26, at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. We have a great time at the meetings and attempt to have programs that are relevant to our membership. Our guest speaker this month will be from Field of Dreams Adult Daycare located in Booneville, MS. Field of Dreams provides free transportation for Veterans to and from the facility. They cover a wide range of areas including the counties of Lee, Alcorn, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Union and Pontotoc County. All meals are prepared on site and monitored by a licensed nutritionist and are heart healthy meals designed to meet specific medical needs. Field of Dreams has a full time RN and full time LPN on site at all times. They offer daily activities and social events and a great program for seniors to be involved in. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting.