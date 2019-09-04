Republican women to kick off year
The Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will kick off their chapter year with a meeting September 9, at 6:00 pm in the Pontotoc Electric Power Association conference room. The guest speaker will be Angie Treadaway, director of the Banah Crisis Pregnancy Center. All members and interested guests are encouraged to attend and bring a baby item to donate to Banah. If you would like more information, please contact club president Elise Richmond at 760-409-5297.
College and Career night set
Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology will host our annual College and Career Night on September 12, from 5:30-7:30. The event is for all Juniors and Seniors from North, South, and Pontotoc City Schools. Colleges, Military, and local Businesses will be available to the attending students. This will be a wonderful chance for students to explore their career and college choices!
Grief share support group meets
“GriefShare” grief recovery support groups are offered at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bro. Kevin Wallace is the facilitator and encourages you to visit GriefShare.org for more information and/or call (662) 489-1200 or (662)842-4673.
Look for the signs and come in the East end of the building closest to CVS Pharmacy. Prayers would be appreciated.
Furrs Baptist Church Homecoming
Homecoming Services are set at Furrs Baptist Church on Sunday, September 8 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with special music by Luke West. Bro. Justin Varnon will bring the morning message at 11:00 a.m. A covered dish meal will follow the morning service. The Church is located at 9011 Highway 6 East Pontotoc, MS. Bro. Gary Pettit is Pastor. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us!
Algoma Baptist Church Men's Brotherhood meeting set
Algoma Baptist Church Men's Brotherhood Meeting will be Saturday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. with a meal to follow. Brother Rob Chittom will be speaking and Brother Steve Parrish will lead the music. All men and boys are invited.
Piney Grove Baptist Family and Friends Day set
Piney Grove Baptist Church Pontotoc Ms. will host Family and Friends Day September 8 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Christopher Farr from Friendship Baptist Church Pontotoc, Ms. will be Guest Speaker. Rev Frankie L. Quinn is Host Pastor. Everyone is invited!
Eddington Cemetery meeting
The Annual Eddington Cemetery meeting will be held on Sept. 14 at the cemetery pavilion at 10:00 am. There will be a potluck dinner after the meeting. You can give your contribution at that time, or you can send it by mail to Jesse R. Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please make checks payable to Edington Cemetery Fund. Thanks for your support!
Randolph Baptist Church homecoming set
Randolph Baptist Church will have homecoming and Memorial Day services Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m. Special music will be presented by Jonathan Ellis and family. At 11 a.m. Bro. Harvey Reeves will bring the message. A fellowship meal will follow. Bro. Gerald Finley, pastor and the congregation invites everyone to come worship with us.
Roye reunion set Sept. 22
The Roye family reunion will be Sunday September 22, at the American Legion Post in Pontotoc. The post is located behind Wendy’s. You can turn at the AgriCenter sign and follow the road to the left to get there. Bring a covered dish for the noon meal. If you have any questions call Barbara at 662-315-4842.
See you there!
Brotherhood ministry program set
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Brotherhood Ministry Program on Sunday, September 8 at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Carlos Petty and the Lake Grove MB Church Family of Prairie, MS will be our guests for the event.
Ecru sets special service Sept. 15
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor & Wife Anniversary in honor of Pastor Terry Baber and Sis. Earnestine Baber for their 12 years of service. This service will be September 15, during the 11 am morning worship services with Minister Patrick Higginbottom of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church of Pontotoc, MS as the guest speaker.