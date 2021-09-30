American Legion September meeting set
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, September 30, at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane behind Wendy’s.
We look forward to seeing you. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time so feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.
Sanders reunion set Oct. 3
The descendants of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will have their reunion Sunday, October 3 at the Ray and Joyce Butler residence on Liberty Street. Please bring your lawn chairs, covered dish and memories to share. We will begin eating at one.
Randolph school reunion cancelled
The Randolph school reunion which should have been held on Oct. 2 this year has been cancelled. We hope to see you next year when things should be better.
Calhoun Co. Tractor Club antique show set Oct. 2
The Calhoun County Tractor Club will sponsor an antique plow show on Highway 32 between Houlka and Bruce at Murphree’s Mill, Saturday, October 2, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. There is no cost to set up. Bring your antique tractors and plows and enjoy the day showing. The public is invited to come view a piece of the past. If it rains the day before, call before you haul, if it is too wet the show will be cancelled. For more information and to inquire about the weather set up, please call Danny Tutor at 662-567-4537 or Mary Tutor at 662-800-4219.
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church sets homecoming
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church near Thaxton, just in to Union Co., will have homecoming services this Sunday, Oct. 3, 9:45 a.m. Bro. Kerry Nelson will be the guest speaker and singer. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. The pastor Bro. Don Sparks and congregation invites everyone to attend.
Lighthouse Apostolic sets homecoming
Lighthouse Apostolic church will have homecoming services this Sunday, October 3, 1 p.m. Special guest will be the Terry Williams Family. Dinner will be served after the service. Pastor Bro. Anthony Holmes and congregation invite you to come receive a blessing. Lighthouse is located on 414 Royal Oak Drive behind the Kangaroo Gas Station across from Wal-Mart.
Jernigan memorial set
Memorial services will be held this Sunday, October 3, at Jernigan Cemetery. The business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m. Please bring your lawn chairs. We ask that everyone keep a distance of six feet. Face masks are encouraged but not required. We look forward to fellowshipping together again.
Job fair set at West Heights
There will be a job fair for the Pontotoc County area from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at West Heights Baptist Church. There is no admission fee. This indoor event will require masks for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.