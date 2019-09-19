Randolph Day set Sept. 21
Are you ready to visit friends and relatives in Randolph? Randolph day is set for Saturday, September 21 beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds from this day will benefit the Randoph Fire Department.
There will be food, fun and entertainment. Chicken Strops and fries, BBQ, Hamburger, Hotdog and bratwurst plates will be available. They are served with two side items, drink and dessert. Nacho and BBQ nachos will also be available.
Singing for the day includes: Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Marilyn Gillespie and the Vault Cheer and Dance. An auction will be held at 1:30. If you would like to donate any items please call Jimmy Cannerdy at 296-6100, Ben Canerdy at 316-0894, Nathan Gregory at 296-7136 or April Williams at 419-7860.
Blood drive set
A blood drive will be held at the Randolph Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21. All donors are entered to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card with one winner drawn each week.
Longview Baptist Homecoming set
Longview Baptist church will have homecoming services Sunday, September 29, 11 a.m. Speaker will be Bro. J.R. Ray. The noon meal will follow. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate with us.
Roye reunion set Sept. 22
The Roye family reunion will be Sunday September 22, at the American Legion Post in Pontotoc. The post is located behind Wendy’s. You can turn at the AgriCenter sign and follow the road to the left to get there. Bring a covered dish for the noon meal. If you have any questions call Barbara at 662-315-4842.
See you there!
Randolph class of 1965 to meet
September 21 at 12:00 noon, the 1965 Class of Randolph plan to meet at the home of Linda Tapley, 767 Hwy. 341 North, Houlka MS. Anyone wishing to come may contact Peggy at 231-5003 or Linda at 448-3780 for more information.
Downtown Jubilee set in Grenada
The Grenada Area Chamber of Commerce announces the Grenada Downtown Jubilee will be held on Saturday, September 28, 9:00 a,m, to 4:00 p,m, on the historic city square.
There will be arts & crafts, food vendors, children’s activities, classic car show, hometown hero acknowledgement ceremony, and many other family activities. Music will be enjoyed all day. Come plan on a fun time for all of the family. Because seating is limited, please bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the festival.
Arts and Crafts spaces for the Jubilee are 12’ x 12’ and are now available. For more information, you may call the Chamber of Commerce at 662-226-2571.
PleasantDale Homecoming set
PleasantDale Baptist Church in Thaxton Homecoming will be October 6, at 9:45 a.m., with preaching and special music by Bro. Bill Monoghan. Dinner will follow. Bro. Don Sparks and the congregation invite you to please join us for this special service.
Center Hill M.B. revival set
Center Hill M.B. Church in Pontotoc will have their fall revival October 7-9 at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Frankie Quinn from Piney Grove M.B. Church. Everyone is invited to these special services.
Robbs Cemetery memorial set
Robbs Cemetery memorial service will be Sunday, September 22, 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Rev. Jackie Douglas will be the speaker. The cemetery committee will meet following the service. To donate to the cemetery for mowing please send to Robbs Cemetery fund, 110 Buckyday Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Immanuel Baptist sets homecoming
Homecoming is set for Sept. 22 at Immanuel Baptist Church with David Clark bringing our message. After lunch the Still Standing Quartet will be bringing our music. Bro.Crawley and the members of Immanuel Baptist church would love for you all to join us.
Pleasant Grove UM Church sets special day
Pleasant Grove UM Church in Pontotoc invites everyone to their annual Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, October 6, 2:30 p.m. All choirs, soloist, and groups to come out help make this a successful day in the Lord.
Homecoming set at Turnpike
Turnpike Baptist Church will host their annual homecoming on Sunday, September 29, with former pastor Bro. James Sprayberry preaching. The gospel group Circuit Riders will be the guest. Singing will begin at 10:30, regular service at 11:00, pot luck lunch around 12:00, and more singing at 1:00. No evening service. Everyone is welcome to join them in worship and fellowship! God Bless!
Memorial Day set at Troy
Troy Cemetery will hold the annual Memorial Day Sunday September 22. Bring a covered dish. Dinner will be at 12:30. A short business meeting will be held after lunch.
Donations can be mailed to Sherrie Poe, 8171 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Make check payable to Troy Memorial Cemetery Fund.
Washington reunion set Saturday
The thirty-sixth Washington Reunion will be held this Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cooke Memorial Baptist Church Family Life Center
Located at 5939 Redland Sarepta Rd in Houlka. A pot luck lunch will.be served at noon. Please bring family pictures, history and stories.
PHS Class of 1962 reunion set
The PHS class of 1962 will meet this Saturday, September 21, 6 p.m. at The Meeting Place located at 854 Hwy. 6 East. Visitors are welcome beginning at 12 noon.