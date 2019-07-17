Gospel meeting set at Buckhorn
The Buckhorn Church of Christ is having a Gospel Meeting July 21-25.
Sunday services will be at 9 and 11 a.m.
Week day services will be at 7:30 each evening.
The meeting will be featuring 5 different speakers from the general area, and all are invited to attend.
Back to school bash set
VVSC Inc. is hosting a 2019 Back To School Bash on July 19, 2019 at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 189 North College Street, Pontotoc , MS; the event will begin at 5 p.m. We will have free refreshments and free activities for the children. We will have over 100 backpacks available for children in need in local area. Our goal is to help as many children in our area have successful upcoming school year. For more information or donation or volunteer please contact Tori at 731-313-6479.
Center Hill family day set
Center Hill M.B. Church is having a family and friends day July 21, 2:30 p.m. Speaker will be Rev. Cornelious Metcalfe of Cherry Creek M.B. in Ecru.
Children’s grief workshop set
There will be a free children’s Grief workshop presented by Sanctuary Hospice House at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
This interactive one day event for children ages 4-12 who are grieving the loss of a loved one is designed to have parent or guardian participation as a supportive approach to hep the children with their grief journey.
Sessions include outside play, crafts and a balloon release. There is no cost to attend, however prior registration is required by Friday, July 12 because space is limited. Please call 662-844-2111 to register.
Revival services set at Randolph Baptist
Randolph Baptist Church will have revival services July 28-31. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. while week night services will begin at 7 p.m.
Bro. Rob Chittom will be the guest speaker, Bro. Rocky Watts will lead the music.
Bro. Gerald Finley and the congregation invite everyone to attend these special services.
Free kids meals are available
Transforming Lives Ministries, located at 17 Lafayette Street, next to Trend to Pretend in the downtown Pontotoc shopping center, will be providing summer meals for the children. The serving started this past Monday. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.
Meals are free for children kindergarten through age 18. Adults who accompany children may purchase a plate for $3. This feeding ministry will go through Friday, July 26. Those leaving the library activities on Wednesday can drop by for a meal. If you need transportation please call Denise Morrison at 662-891-8120.
Furrs Baptist VBS set
Furrs Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School, in the wild, July 21-24. Register Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and week night the VBS will be from 6-8:30. For more information look them up on facebook.
Hebron sets VBS
Hebron Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School “Life is Wild: God is Good” July 21-24, 6-8:30 p.m. for ages two through sixth grade. A meal will be provided each night.
Public meeting set for Lift programs
Lift, Incorporated will hold a public meeting Monday, July 19, 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc Lift building, 1597 Highway 15 North to receive input on the needs of the community and programs operated by Lift. The public is invited to attend. If you need additional information please call 489-7329.
Revival set at Liberty
Revival is set at Liberty Baptist Church- Pontotoc, July 21-24, 7:00 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bro. Bradley Bagwell and special music will be brought by Marilyn Gillespie.
Cherry Creek sets tea
Cherry Creek M B Church will have a Birthday Tea Program on Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 pm. Special guests will be Rev. Frankie Quinn and Piney Grove M B Church. Rev Cornelious Medcalf host pastor.
Algoma Baptist Revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have Revival services Sunday, August 4 through Wednesday, August 7. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m on Sunday and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Bro. Jay Knight. Bro. Don Smith is Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
By Faith homecoming set
Come celebrate homecoming at By Faith Baptist Church this Sunday, July 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with special music and lunch afterward. There will be no Sunday School or evening services.
Benefit set for Betty Vaughn
There will be a benefit for Betty Vaughn at the Troy Fire Dept July 27 at 5 p.m.
We will be selling Spaghetti plates for $10 which includes bread, slaw, drink and desserts.
There will be a silent auction for cakes and other things.