Robbs cemetery meeting cancelled
The Robbs cemetery meeting will be cancelled in September because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Please continue to send your do-nations to Robbs Cemetery Fund, 110 Buckyday Road. Houlka, MS 38850 because we still have to pay for the grass to be cut.
Fall Off the Square Farmers Market
The Off the Square Farmers Market has been a great success this year thanks to our wonderful vendors and support from the Chamber. So much so, we are going to have a Fall Off the Square Farmers Market starting Saturday September 26th and will run through October 31, (except October 24th) from 9am -12pm. For vendors space available first come first serve. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support! Per CDC, good health practices is encouraged. Thank you.
Cruse cemetery memorial set
The annual memorial service at the Cruse Cemetery will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. All interested in the cemetery are invited to attend. Donations may be mailed to Cruse Cemetery Fund at First Choice Bank, P.O.Box 29 Pontotoc, MS 38863. Please bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Jernigan memorial set
The Jernigan memorial services have been set for October 25, 11 a.m. Please honor your loved ones with freshly place flowers and bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Harvest day at Usher Valley cancelled
Dut to the Covid 19 Usher Valley is cancelling their harvest day for Sunday, Oct. 18. We hope to see you there for a bigger and better one next year.
VFW Auxiliary art contest set
Students in Grades 9-12, public, private and homeschooled, can compete for scholarships by submitting original art work for the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Entrants may submit two or three dimensional art for the contest by March 31, 2021. The art work must be created and completed during this current school year and the application must have a teacher or supervising adult’s signature. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. Please contact Sherry Beeson through text at 662-419-0357 or email her at sharinebeeson@yahoo.com.
Fall festival set at Sherman Apostolic
Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle will be having their second annual Fall Festival October 3 in Sherman MS. We will have vendors, food and games for all ages. All proceeds will go to the building fund. The festival will be on the corner of Witt and 4th street behind Bancorp South bank in Sherman Ms. The festival will be from 9am to 4pm. For more information or to reserve a booth call Terry Ethridge at 672-321-9798.
Randolph School reunion cancelled
The Randolph School reunion which has been held for more than 30 years each October is cancelled for this year due to the pandemic. It was set to be October 3 but all are advised not to come. We will be looking for a bigger and better reunion next year in 2021.
Sanders reunion set
Relatives of Hoyte and Bernice Sanders will meet Sunday, October 4 at the home of Ray and Joyce Butler on South Liberty Street for their reunion. Please bring a dish and your memories as we enjoy the day to remember the love and joy we shared with these two grandparents.
Mask giveaway slated at Second Baptist
There will be a free, drive-through mask giveaway on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This event will take place at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church, located at 189 North College St., Pontotoc, MS. It is sponsored by the mentoring group Real Men Stand Up and the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. The community is invited to come and receive free masks. Rev. Joshua Williams is co-founder of the mentoring program, and Rev. Vernon Phifer is the host pastor.
American Legion Fall meeting cancelled
Due to the continued guidelines of COVID social distancing requirements and prohibition from gathering in large groups, we are cancelling our September and October meetings at the American Legion.
We are however anticipating and planning with the Chamber of Commerce to support the annual Pontotoc Veterans Day Ceremony.
We are also leaning forward in planning our American Legion holiday meeting/party the second week in December. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress as the situation develops.
VFW essay contest for students set
The Pontotoc FVW Post 5395 is happy to announce two contests open to students. The middle school contest is written while the high school contest is a recorded one. In both of these contests, once the theme is written or the recorded one is produced, please contact Steve organ at 662-419-3862 to inform him of your plans and make arrangements for him to pick up your child’s work.
The VFW Patriot’s pen contest is available for students in grades 6-8 by October 31 to enter. Students who are enrolled in public, private or parochial school or home study program in the United States and its territories are eligible to enter.
The theme for this essay is “What Make’s America Great?” Please write a 300-400 word essay and submit it to Mr. Organ. The deadline is Saturday, October 31.
The Voice of Democracy for students in grades 9-12 is also open to those in public, private, parochial or home study. Dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas school may also participate. The theme for this contest is “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”
You must first google voice o democracy entry form and brochure and click on the one labeled Student Entry Deadline: October 31, 2020. The PDF document will have the theme across the top.
To enter, record your original 3-5 minute (+ or – 5 seconds max.) essay on an audio CD or a flash drive. The recording must be in your own voice and in English. No music, singing, poetry, or sound effects are allowed. Once you have done this, print out and fill out the entry form and take both the flash drive and the entry form along with a typed version of your speech to Mr. Organ.
Troy cemetery memorial cancelled
The annual Troy cemetery Memorial Day scheduled for September 27 has been cancelled. Donations may be sent to Mrs. Larry Poe at 8171 Hwy. 41, Pontotoc, 38863 or you may deposit it in the Troy Cemetery Maintenance Fund at First Choice Bank, P.O. Box 29, Pontotoc. For more information call Larry Poe at 489-7808.