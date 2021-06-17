Canning Class Offered on June 22
A Canning Class will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 am. There is a $5.00 charge to attend the class. Space is limited and you must register for the class in advance. For more information, please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Thursday, June 17 Porch Rockers @ 7:00
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission.
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Bike Ride on the
Tanglefoot Trail® set
Ride for the Light – a bike ride to support missions – will be held June 19th on the Tanglefoot Trail® To register, go to raceroster.com. Registration for the event is $45. Hosted by First Assembly of God. For more information call Sam Carter at: 662-816-1261.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Toxish benefit set
There will be a benefit for Curtis Copeland at Toxish Baptist Church June 18 and 19 with a yard sale and hamburger and hot dog plates which will be $6. Any monetary donations may be made to Toxish Baptist Church for his account as well.
Community feeding
set June 26
The Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ located on 184 Bolton Street will host a community feeding Saturday, June 26. The meal will be served in a to go plate. Pick up will be available at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Anyone in need of a hot meal is welcome to attend.
New Hope gospel
singing set
New Hope Church, located at 2400 County Road 413, Okolona, MS, will have a gospel singing featuring Pam Gardner (Still Blessed) Saturday, June 26, 7:00 pm. Food will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come fellowship and worship in song with us!
By Faith 25 year
anniversary set
By Faith Baptist Church will celebrate their 25 anniversary Sunday, July 18. All former members and friends are invited to this special time of celebration.
American Legion Fish Fry and Meeting
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 24 June at 6:00 p.m., at the Gateway/Tanglefoot Trail Pavilion located on South College Street – across from Reeder Farm Supply. Family members (adults and children) are certainly invited and very welcome. This is our pre-4 of July celebration and we will have plenty to eat. If you don’t eat fish we will have burgers and hotdogs.
Our program will include comments from our very special guest Pontotoc Mayor, Bob Peeples who has been an avid supporter of our Veterans, families and serving military members here in Pontotoc. We appreciate him taking the time to share with us.
We look forward to seeing you and welcome any donation to help us offset our expenses. The American Legion Auxiliary will be joining us and helping with setup and serving, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.