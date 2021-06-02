Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion gets underway tomorrow, June 3 with other concerts to follow.
Thursday, June 3, Tom Foolery @ 7:00
Thursday, June 17 Porch Rockers @ 7:00
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Free environmental workshop set at extension building
The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15, which will reserve a teacher’s spot for the workshop. The $15 will be refunded at the end of the workshop. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil &Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery memorial set
Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, June 6 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m. Morning message will e brought by Bro. Paul Sims, Church pastor. Business meeting will follow with dinner afterwards. Church and cemetery is locates on Hwy. 41 south of Pontotoc. Any donations for the upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Dennis Henderson, 917 Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Everyone is welcome!
Bramlett reunion set in Pontotoc
The Joe and Eunice Bramlett reunion that was set to be held in Hernando this year has been moved back to Pontotoc. Relatives are invited to bring your covered dish lunch to the Toccopola Community House on June 13, 2021 for a time of fellowship and fun. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Please bring pictures and your memories of Pa and Ma Bramlett as well as your family photos for us to have a fun day of remembering.
Plates for missions set
On Saturday, June 5 from 4 p.m. until at Bro. Pete Gregory’s house, 12081 Hwy 9 South Randolph (first house on the left, west of Carey Springs Church) there will be BBQ, hamburger, hot dog or gumbo plates available. You can drive through and get it or sit outside and enjoy the singing while you eat. This will be a fund raiser for a mission trip to Tanzania, Africa by Bro. Brian Sansing, Bro. Jimmy Flake and Mark Gregory as well as missionary Bro. Terry Rodgers out of New Orleans, Louisiana. All monies will go 100 percent toward paying their expenses to share the Lord overseas.
Williams cemetery memorial day set
Williams Cemetery and homecoming is set June 6 at Gershorm Baptist Church with homecoming in fellowship hall, 12 noon with Bro. Lee Graham speaking. Pot luck lunch will be served followed by a business meeting. I you have any questions please contact Sandra Savely.
Macedonia Homecoming set
Macedonia homecoming will be Sunday, June 13. Bro Rocky Watts will bring the message at the 11 a.m. service. A special offering will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery. The service will conclude at the tend of the worship hour. If you can’t attend, please send donations to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.