Oak Grove to host Musicians Appreciation
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Musicians Appreciation program on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Gerome Fleming & the Union Grove MB Church Family of New Albany will be our special guests. Also, the Union Grove Church choir will be our guest choir for this event.
Lunching with books cancelled
Due to the coronavirus The March Lunching With Books has been cancelled.
OCC celebration cancelled
The Operation Christmas Child celebration set for this Saturday at West Heights has been cancelled.
Relay fundraiser set March 26
The Pontotoc County Relay for Life Seafood Junction fundraiser will be Thursday, March 26 from 5 - 8 p.m. with local pastors serving as celebrity waiters.
PCT spring production postponed
The Pontotoc Community Theater's children’s spring production has been postponed.
Hanging Grapes MHV sponsoring yoga classes
One of the goals of Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer clubs is to enrich family and community life. The Hanging Grapes MHV club in Pontotoc is sponsoring an introductory community yoga class in hopes of fostering an opportunity for individuals to improve and care for their physical and emotional well-being. Yoga is a practice that integrates mental focus with physical movements, breath, and postures, encouraging each individual to modify and tailor the exercise to meet his/her own needs.
The introductory class will consist of two 1 hour sessions with Forrest Jenkins, Registered Yoga Teacher, at The Pontotoc Community House, 144 North Main, on March 30 and April 6 at 4:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring a mat, a large towel or blanket, and wear comfortable clothing. Your cost for the two sessions will be only $10. You may pre-register at Needleart Fabrics and More at 37 Lafayette St. Pre-registration is preferred, but if you need to register at the ﬁrst class, please arrive at 3:40. For more information on MHV Hanging Grapes, check our Facebook page, email us at “hanginggrapes@yahoo.com,” or call the Pontotoc Extension Ofﬁce at 489-3910.
Sunshine choir singing cancelled
The Sunshine Choir singing has been cancelled.
Palm Sunday program set
Center Hill M.B. Church of Pontotoc is hosting a Palm Sunday program April 5, 2:30 p.m. for the Masonic and Heroine of Jericho. Guest speaker will be pastor Tommie Ratliff. Please come and join us in this worship program.
Merchants spring open house postponed
The spring open house set by the Pontotoc Merchants has been postponed. Please watch for the later date.
Pontotoc Park and rec egg hunt
The Pontotoc Park and Rec egg hunt set for April 4 has been cancelled. There will be no hunt this year.
American Legion will not meet
The usual Thursday evening meeting of the American Legion set for March 26 has been cancelled.
Sunshine on lockdown
Sunshine Rest Home is on lock down until further notice. No visitors are allowed.
Library closed
Library will be closed all week The decision to reopen on Monday the 23 will be posted on their facebook page.