Gospel meeting set at Buckhorn
The Buckhorn Church of Christ will continue their Gospel Meeting through this Friday, July 25, 7:30 each evening.
The meeting will be featuring different speakers from the general area, and all are invited to attend.
Palestine UMC sets revival
Palestine UMC will have revival services July 24-26 with Bro. Danny Dabbs preaching. Please bring a pot luck supper to be shared at six with services beginning at seven. Corey Collins is pastor.
Ecru Second sets special services
Ecru Second Baptist will have Summer Revival beginning Sunday, July 28 - Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Sunday begins at 6 p.m., Monday and Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. The guest evangelist will be Rev. Marvin McWhorter of Johnson Chapel Baptist Church of Shannon.
The Praise & Prayer Brunch 2019 will be held Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m.
Host pastor for these special services is Rev. Terry Baber.
Revival services set at Randolph Baptist
Randolph Baptist Church will have revival services July 28-31. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. while week night services will begin at 7 p.m.
Bro. Rob Chittom will be the guest speaker, Bro. Rocky Watts will lead the music.
Bro. Gerald Finley and the congregation invite everyone to attend these special services.
Cherry Creek sets tea
Cherry Creek M B Church will have a Birthday Tea Program on Sunday, July 28 at 2:30 pm. Special guests will be Rev. Frankie Quinn and Piney Grove M B Church. Rev Cornelious Medcalf host pastor.
Algoma Baptist Revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have Revival services Sunday, August 4 through Wednesday, August 7. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m on Sunday and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Bro. Jay Knight. Bro. Don Smith is Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
Benefit set for Betty Vaughn
There will be a benefit for Betty Vaughn at the Troy Fire Dept July 27 at 5 p.m.
We will be selling Spaghetti plates for $10 which includes bread, slaw, drink and desserts.
There will be a silent auction for cakes and other things.
Usher Valley sets revival
Usher Valley UMC will have revival services August 7-9, 7 p.m. Evangelists for the three nights will be Rev. Eric Logan from Wilson Chapel on Wednesday night, Rev. Jeffery Riddle from New Hope UMC Houston on Thursday and Rev. Eddie Ford from McDonald UMC on Friday. Your presence will be greatly appreciated. We pray that souls will be led to Christ as we have a glories time serving the Lord. If you can not be with us, w e ask your prayers for a soul saving revival. Rev. Gloria McKinney is the host pastor.
Cherry Creek MB sets revival
Cherry Creek MB Church will have revival services August 4-6. Sunday service will begin at 3 p.m. and Rev Vernon Phifer and Pontotoc Second Baptist will be our guests. Monday and Tuesday service will begin at 7 p.m. Rev Lowell Gibbs and Macedonia MB Church of Town Creek, AL will be our guests. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev Cornelious Medcalf is host pastor.
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Installation Service
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Tommy Ratliff will have Pastor Installation Service on August 11, 2:30 p.m. The Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Lewis from Rising Church of Tupelo, MS. Our vision statement is "Growing and getting stronger". Everyone is invited to come and join our church family for this special service.