Church announcements Sep 3, 2021

The Main cast callThe Pontotoc Community Theater is in rehearsals of the play Murder in the House of Horrors by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama. The production will go on stage Friday through Sunday October 8 through 10. A male role is still available as well as several non speaking roles. Please step by the Main this Thursday or next Monday at 5:45 if interested.

Pontocola Memorial setMemorial Day services will be held in the Pontocola Cemetery Sunday, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m.