Who will be crowned Princess?
The only way to find out is to attend the benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Fourteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned princess of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren. If you can’t catch them, please email the club at pontotocjunioretteclub@gmail.com.
PCT coming back with live performances
When was the last time you saw Hopalong Cassidy and Toto on the same stage? By special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, the Pontotoc Community Theater will present the first live performance in more than a year with the play The Enchanted Bookshop. Performances are slated for May 14 at 7 p.m.; May 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. Cost to get in is $10.
In order to keep our theater going, we really need funds. If you would like to donate to the theater (tax-deductible!!) PLEASE let us know!!
We have many options for membership: Single/Family Membership - $30 to $149; Star Membership - $150 to $249 (2 free tickets to a performance during the season); Director Membership - $250 to $399 (3 free tickets to a performance during the season); Producer Membership - $400 to $599 (4 free tickets to a performance during the season); Executive Producer Membership - $600 or more (5 free tickets to a performance during the season); Lifetime Membership - $1,000 (Includes 5 free tickets to a performance each season) OR, if you'd like to donate a different amount, we will be grateful! https://www.paypal.com/donate/... You can mail memberships to 106A North Main Street..
Republican women will meet Monday, May 10
Keri Abernathy, President of Mississippi Federated Republican Women will be the guest speaker at the May 10, 2021 meeting of the Pontotoc County Republican Women at 6:00 pm at the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. Abernathy has held numerous leadership positions, including Third District Director, Rankin County Republican Women’s President, and member of the Rankin County Republican Executive Committee. If you are frustrated with what is going on in America right now, come let Keri Abernathy show you how to use that frustration to accomplish change that will better our country. The official club photo will be taken at the meeting, so wear red and bring a guest.
County Line Baptist sets Bible Conference
County Line Baptist Church Bible conference will conclude today, May 5, 7 p.m. Bro. Mark Thrift and Bro. Allen Gullick will be bringing the messages. Meal will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.