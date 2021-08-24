The Pontotoc Community Theater is in rehearsals of the play Murder in the House of Horrors by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama.
The production will go on stage Friday through Sunday October 8 through 10.
Two female roles are still available as well as several non speaking roles. Please step by the Main this Thursday, Aug. 26 or next Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:45 if interested.
Hurricane Community Center needs funds
Due to the Covid pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees. However, the center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines. Therefore, no rental revenue was received. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-1.
Because of the Covid pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time. Nevertheless, if you would like to help with this need, please send your donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Your donation can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated. If you need to rent the center, please call 662-550-0340. So take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by. Thank you for your past support and the contributions to our Hurricane Community Center.