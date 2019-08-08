Ecru Second sets special services
Ecru Second Baptist will host The Praise & Prayer Brunch 2019 Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m.
Host pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Salmon cemetery day set
Salmon cemetery day will be Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m. at the cemetery to discuss the upkeep of the grounds. The cemetery is located in the Randolph community. Anyone who has a relative buried there is encouraged to attend.
Algoma Baptist Revival
Algoma Baptist Church will conclude Revival services tonight Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Bro. Jay Knight. Bro. Don Smith is Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
Usher Valley sets revival
Usher Valley UMC will have revival services August 7-9, 7 p.m. Evangelists for the three nights will be Rev. Eric Logan from Wilson Chapel on Wednesday night, Rev. Jeffery Riddle from New Hope UMC Houston on Thursday and Rev. Eddie Ford from McDonald UMC on Friday. Your presence will be greatly appreciated. We pray that souls will be led to Christ as we have a glories time serving the Lord. If you can not be with us, we ask your prayers for a soul saving revival. Rev. Gloria McKinney is the host pastor.
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Installation Service
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Tommy Ratliff will have Pastor Installation Service on August 11, 2:30 p.m. The Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Lewis from Rising Church of Tupelo, MS. Our vision statement is "Growing and getting stronger". Everyone is invited to come and join our church family for this special service.
Oak Grove sets special meetings
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany fall revival will conclude tonight, Wednesday August 7 with Pastor Vernon Phifer & the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church Family of Pontotoc.
Pack the patrol car continues
If you wish to donate school supplies to students who need them in the North Pontotoc School District you can drop them off at the patrol car that is sitting in front of the Ecru City Hall. Police Chief Matt Stringer said the event was such a success last year and the teachers were so grateful for the extra supplies that he is asking the community to help again this year. School has just started, so the car will be out in front for you to drop off supplies through August 16.
Greatest Mission Baptist Church revival set
Everyone is invited to Revival Services at Greatest Mission Baptist Church Sunday, August 11 through Wednesday August 14. Bro. Mark Thrift from Houston, Texas will be preaching Sunday morning at 11:00 and Sunday night at 6:00. Monday thru Wednesday nights will begin at 7:00.
The church is located at 3055 Highway 278, Pontotoc. Bro. Steve Parrish is the Pastor.
Lessel reunion set
The Lessel reunion will be this Sunday, August 11 at Center Hill fellowship hall at 12 noon. Please come before lunch to visit. Bring your favorite dishes and any pictures you have.
Cherry Creek homecoming set
Cherry M B Church will have Homecoming/Church Anniversary Sunday August 18 at 3:00 pm. The guest will be Rev Matthew Freeman and Mt Nebo CME Church Baldwyn. Everyone is invited to come and worship with us. Rev Cornelious Medcalf, Host Pastor
Auditions set for next PCT play
Pontotoc Community Theater at the Main will be holding auditions for our next play "A Family Reunion to Die For" this Thursday (August 8) and Saturday (August 10) from 6:00 - 7:00 pm.
There are roles for males & females, ages 16 and up.
Set during the Knotting Family Reunion, newlywed Christine is eager to show off her husband Freddie to the family she hasn't seen in years. The joyful reunion quickly takes a sour turn when 3 family members are murdered and Christine is apparently the next in line to become a victim. Can Freddie - a mall security guard turned wannabe detective discover who is trying to wipe out the Knotting Family and save his blushing bride? Complete with a chase scene, some surprising plot twists, and audience participation, this will be a refreshingly fun murder mystery comedy!
Piney Grove Baptist Church Revival
Piney Grove Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Ms, will host Revival Services August 13-14-15. Services will begin at 7 each night. Tuesday night, Rev. Jean King from Clark's Chapel will be Guest Speaker, Wednesday night and Thursday night, Rev. Carl Shack from New Salem Pontotoc, Ms. Will be the Guest Speaker. Rev. Frankie L. Quinn is host Pastor. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us.
Ecru Second anniversary set
Ecru Second Baptist Church Male Chorus will celebrate their Anniversary Program on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. Asking male choirs, groups to please come and render two selections of your choice. Host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Lantrip Baptist Church Revival
Lantrip Baptist Church located at 1175 Highway 9, North of Bruce, MS will have revival services August 11 thru 14. Sunday, services will begin at 6 p.m. and Monday thru Wednesday, services will begin at 7 p.m. Speakers will be: Sunday - Steven Conlee; Monday - Don Smith; Tuesday - David Haggerty and Wednesday - Darrell Logan. Music Director is Anthony Bollinger, Pianist is DeAnna Wooten. Host Pastor is Robert Earl Alexander. Everyone is invited to come out and worship with us.
Grief share support group meets
“GriefShare” grief recovery support groups are offered at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bro. Kevin Wallace is the facilitator and encourages you to visit GriefShare.org for more information and/or call (662) 489-1200 or (662)842-4673.
Look for the signs and come in the East end of the building closest to CVS Pharmacy. Prayers would be appreciated.