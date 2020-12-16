Cram the cruiser continues
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
Wreath pick-up set Dec. 19
If you purchased a wreath from the Wreaths Across America project they will be available to be picked up Sat., Dec. 19, 9 to 12 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse.