Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is March 27. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
By Faith Baptist women’s ministry sale set
The women’s ministry at By Faith Baptist church will have their yard sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 10-12 in the fellowship hall building behind the sanctuary. The doors will open at 8 a.m. each day.
Algoma Baptist revival set
Algoma Baptist Church will have spring revival starting Sunday March 20 through Wednesday, March 23. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Davis. The pastor’s conference will begin at 9 a.m Tuesday, March 22. Pastor, Bro Don Smith and the congregation invite you to attend.
Pontotoc Elementary drive set to benefit Ronald McDonald House
Do you enjoy drinking canned drinks? Be it any of the favorites from Coke® to Sprite® to Pepsi®? You know those little tabs you use to break open that soda goodness? That is a bit of silver that the second grade Gifted students at Pontotoc Elementary School are collecting to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
The students started collecting last week and will continue through this Friday March 11, which is the Friday before spring break. So get yourself a small ziplock bag, enjoy your favorite soda, and keep the tab for a good cause. You can carry them by the Pontotoc Elementary Office during regular school hours. Please help us contribute to this great place.
OCC full circle speaker coming to West Heights
An Operation Christmas Child speaker will be coming to speak at West Heights Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m. You are invited to come and discover how God used an Operation Christmas Child shoe box in the life of Schemeá Nguessan who was from the Ivory Coast of Africa.
Nightly in their home in Côte d’Ivoire, Nguessan’s mother said, “Even though we don’t see a father in this house, we have a Father in heaven. He loves and cares for us.” Nguessan asked if this Heavenly Father could also give gifts like he saw the other kids had. His mother encouraged him to pray and ask. After church one Sunday, Nguessan entered a big room that held red-and-green shoeboxes. He thought each box might be for two or three children to share, but to his delight, he got a whole shoebox gift all to himself! “I would feel the joy in that box,” Nguessan said. Come hear how it showed him the love of a father that he didn’t have.