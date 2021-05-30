American Legion meeting set Thursday
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, May 27, 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will feature Sharon Morris, Owner of Safe and Sound Home Care. They provide caregivers, homemakers and sitters that are professionally trained and offer a wide range of services, including personal care, companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, mobility assistance, light housekeeping and transportation to appointments and errands.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Free environmental workshop set at extension building
The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15, which will reserve a teacher’s spot for the workshop. The $15 will be refunded at the end of the workshop. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil &Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery memorial set
Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, June 6 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m. Morning message will e brought by Bro. Paul Sims, Church pastor. Business meeting will follow with dinner afterwards. Church and cemetery is locates on Hwy. 41 south of Pontotoc. Any donations for the upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Dennis Henderson, 917 Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Everyone is welcome!
Bramlett reunion set in Pontotoc
The Joe and Eunice Bramlett reunion that was set to be held in Hernando this year has been moved back to Pontotoc. Relatives are invited to bring your covered dish lunch to the Toccopola Community House on June 13, 2021 for a time of fellowship and fun. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Please bring pictures and your memories of Pa and Ma Bramlett as well as your family photos for us to have a fun day of remembering.
Plates for missions set
On Saturday, June 5 from 4 p.m. until at Bro. Pete Gregory’s house, 12081 Hwy 9 South Randolph (first house on the left, west of Carey Springs Church) there will be BBQ, hamburger, hot dog or gumbo plates available. You can drive through and get it or sit outside and enjoy the singing while you eat. This will be a fund raiser for a mission trip to Tanzania, Africa by Bro. Brian Sansing, Bro. Jimmy Flake and Mark Gregory as well as missionary Bro. Terry Rodgers out of New Orleans, Louisiana. All monies will go 100 percent toward paying their expenses to share the Lord overseas.
Courgar Carnival set at South
South Pontotoc Football team is hosting a Cougar Carnival, Thursday, May 27 beginning at 5 p.m. There will be games, prizes and concessions.
Williams cemetery memorial day set
Williams Cemetery and homecoming is set June 6 at Gershorm Baptist Church with homecoming in fellowship hall, 12 noon with Bro. Lee Graham speaking. Pot luck lunch will be served followed by a business meeting. I you have any questions please contact Sandra Savely.