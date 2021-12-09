Rudolph Run hits the streets Dec. 11
If you enjoy running through the streets of Pontotoc then this run is right for you! The twelfth annual Rudolph Run will hit the streets Saturday, December 11, 8 a.m. The run features a 5K, 10K or Relaxing Reindeer run.
This event will be a traditional runs this year. Register at runsignup.com by December 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The price is $30 for any event; $20 for high school cross country team members and first responders.
It is hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Whitney and Kathryn Smith, Race Chairpersons.
For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707 or Whitney Smith at 662-419-9750.
Head Start applications sought
Pontotoc Head Start will be acceptation applications for children who are younger than kindergarten age. Please come by the center at 341 Ridge Drive (turn west beside the Agri-Center sign on Hwy. 15 Bypass) to fill out an application. When you come you will need the following: Child’s Birth Certificate, 121 shot record; medicaid or Insurance Card, proof of income for the previous 12 months, non income status notarized statement if not employed, if not the parent you must provide proof of guardianship by the judge. If you have more questions, please call 662-509-7085.
American Legion meeting set Thursday
If you are a Veteran or serving member of the US Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion holiday meeting and dinner on Thursday, December 9 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. We are very fortunate again this year to have the Fishers of Men Gospel Group for our holiday program. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a holiday pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for an evening of fun and entertainment.
First Baptist Christmas program set
The Christmas program will be presented by the First Baptist sanctuary choir and orchestra Sunday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m. Please come and join us for this special time of worship.
Wrestling is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day
Do you want to see some live action wrestling? It is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day night. The sponsors of the event will be at the Ecru Christmas Parade and the Pontotoc Christmas Parade giving out free tickets to the children. The event is slated to get underway at the Agri-Center Christmas night at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.