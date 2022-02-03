Pontotoc County Republican Women Hearts and Elephants Party
The Pontotoc County RWF is honored to announce its speakers for its Hearts and Elephants Membership Party on Sunday, February 13 at the Pontotoc Community House at 1:30pm.
Mississippi State GOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux is the keynote speaker. State Senator Kathy Chism will tell the latest legislative information directly from Jackson.
The public is invited! Heart and Elephant desserts, coffee, tea and water will be served. Raffles!
And, admission is FREE!
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 26
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the First Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. We would like to have nominations for our very first Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Friday, Feb. 18. 2022