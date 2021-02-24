Auditions set for spring performance at PCT
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pontotoc Community Theater has been forced to close its doors for an extended period of time,” said PCT president Sarah Burrell. “ It has been almost one year since our last production. This has been detrimental to our financial stability since the theater operates on income generated from our productions.”
With this in mind, the Pontotoc Community Theater is cautiously making plans for a safe return to the stage with our annual spring children's production, the Enchanted Bookshop.
We would like to invite anyone with an interest in the performing arts to attend one of the following auditions: Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m. or Saturday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. We are seeking children between the ages of 7to 18. There are 23 roles to be filled. Masks are required at the auditions. All auditions will take place at The Main.
Guidelines to minimize the potential for spread of infection will be followed as the health and safety of our participants is of the utmost importance.
American Legion meeting set Feb. 25
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
We of course will be following current protocols and guidelines in regard to the coronavirus to keep everyone safe. Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veterans Service Officer who will be going over Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new and updated laws/benefits.
We will also be discussing our support for the annual Memorial Day ceremony and the raffle for the Golden Boy Henry Rifle giveaway. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Master gardeners want to identify plants
Pontotoc Master Gardeners are looking for plants, trees, hedges and horticulturally significant places (for example: historic meadows or long-standing gardens) to highlight in our new series, “Historic Plants of Pontotoc.” Culturally significant plants shape how we see our community and it is not surprising that we have a special connection with some of them.
If you know of an interesting plant, tree, hedge or shrub, we would love to talk to you! Leave your phone number and a short message of the impact or significance of the plant to an area of Pontotoc. Although we want to share all, we are giving preference to trees and the oldest plantings. We can be reached through the Extension Office at 662-489-4910. Deadline for submission is March 15, 2021.