Homecoming set at Union Church
Union Church of the Nazarene will have homecoming services August 25, 10:30 a.m. Steel Faith will sing for, Pastor Howard Green will bring the message and a covered dish lunch will be served in the afternoon. Please bring a dish and join us. The church is located off of Benjamin Road at 305 Union Church Road.
County Line Missions conference set
A missions conference is set at County Line Baptist church August 18-21. The theme will be the tip of the spear from Isaiah 6:8. “Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: ‘Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?’ Then I said, ‘Here am I! Send me.’”
Before each service a meal will be served at 5:30 p.m with services beginning at 7 p.m.
Bro. Mark Thrift will speak each service along with a different missionary each evening.
Missionaries speaking will be: Sunday, Bro. David Cook from Canada; Monday, Bro. Austin Till from China; Tuesday, Bro. Erenesto Canja from Cambodia and Wednesday, Bro. Mark Edwards from Brazil.
Pastor, Bro. Chip Johnston and the congregation invites everyone to come and be blessed at these services.
Salmon cemetery day set
Salmon cemetery day will be Saturday, August 17, 10 a.m. at the cemetery to discuss the upkeep of the grounds. The cemetery is located in the Randolph community. Anyone who has a relative buried there is encouraged to attend.
Pack the patrol car continues
If you wish to donate school supplies to students who need them in the North Pontotoc School District you can drop them off at the patrol car that is sitting in front of the Ecru City Hall. Police Chief Matt Stringer said the event was such a success last year and the teachers were so grateful for the extra supplies that he is asking the community to help again this year. School has just started, so the car will be out in front for you to drop off supplies through August 16.
Cherry Creek homecoming set
Cherry M B Church will have Homecoming/Church Anniversary Sunday August 18 at 3:00 pm. The guest will be Rev Matthew Freeman and Mt Nebo CME Church Baldwyn. Everyone is invited to come and worship with us. Rev Cornelious Medcalf, Host Pastor
Piney Grove Baptist Church Revival
Piney Grove Baptist Church, Pontotoc, Ms, will conclude revival services Thursday, August 15. Services will begin at 7 each night. Tonight, Wednesday night and Thursday night, Rev. Carl Shack from New Salem Pontotoc, Ms. Will be the Guest Speaker. Rev. Frankie L. Quinn is host Pastor. Everyone is welcome to come and worship with us.
Ecru Second anniversary set
Ecru Second Baptist Church Male Chorus will celebrate their Anniversary Program on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. Asking male choirs, groups to please come and render two selections of your choice. Host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Liberty Baptist sets homecoming
Homecoming services are set at Liberty Baptist Church this Sunday, August 18, 10:30 a.m. Bro. J. T. Pennington will preach with special music by Fishers of Men.
Grief share support group meets
“GriefShare” grief recovery support groups are offered at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bro. Kevin Wallace is the facilitator and encourages you to visit GriefShare.org for more information and/or call (662) 489-1200 or (662)842-4673.
Look for the signs and come in the East end of the building closest to CVS Pharmacy. Prayers would be appreciated.
Hurricane Baptist revival set
Hurricane Baptist Church in Pontotoc county will have Revival Services beginning on Sunday night, August 18 at 6:00 p.m. through Thursday night, August 22 at 7 p.m.
Guest preacher will be Bro. Randy Sutherland from Calhoun, GA. Special singing each night by the Sutherland family and others. For more information contact Pastor Philip Brock @ 662-489-1481. Everyone is invited to come and worship with us.
Big Hill UMC revival set
Big Hill United Methodist Church on Lee Line Road will have revival services beginning August 18 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey Riddle bringing the word. August 19 at 7:00 p.m. the Rev. Donnell Cherry will bring the word and August 20 at 7:00 p.m. the Rev. Richard Boone will bring the word. The Rev. Pedro Clay is the host Pastor.
Hartwell-Tutor memorial set
The annual Haetwell-Tutor cemetery memorial will be Sunday, August 18, 2 p.m. If you cannot attend please leave your donation at First Choice Bank or mail to Patricia Young Henry, 127 North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863
Bethel M.B. music seminar set
Bethel M.B. Church will be hosting a church music seminar Sunday, August 18, 3 p.m. The church is located at 2905 Back Zion Road. For more information call 662-509-9924. Bro. Tony Cooperwood is pastor.
Guinn sets memorial day
Memorial Day will be at Guinn Cemetery, Sunday, August 18, 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend donations may be sent to First Choice Bank in care of the Guinn Cemetery Maintenance Fund.