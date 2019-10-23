Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki said absentee voting for the upcoming November 5 General Election is ongoing and her office will also be open two Saturday mornings for absentee voting.
In addition to regular Monday through Friday hours, the circuit clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, October 26, and on Saturday November 2 for absentee voting.
Saturday, November 2, is the deadline for voting absentee.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day.