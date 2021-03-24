The three week term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court is scheduled to begin next Monday (March 29) with 257 criminal cases set for trial.
The court term is scheduled to conclude on April 16.
Plea days are scheduled for today (March 24) and Thursday. Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change or continuance.
The week three docket, which runs April 12-16, includes 86 cases. Cases set for trial week one and two were published in the Progress the past two weeks.
Cases set for trial on Monday, April 12, include:
- April Williams, introducing contraband into correctional facility;
-Jeffrey Stanfield, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Dennis Montgomery, child abuse-harm;
-Jeremy Raines, possession meth, possession marijuana, possession hydrocodone;
-Debra Kilisz, burglary of dwelling;
-Michael Knight, possession meth;
-Felipe Padron, DUI 4th;
-Michael Stroup, two causes DUI 4th;
-Alisha Walker, possession meth;
-Ashley Mask, embezzlement;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement -under contract, repair.
Cases set for trial on Tuesday, April 13, include:
-Da’Von Davidson, armed robbery;
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery and attempted murder;
-Jartavis Penro, three causes including armed robbery, attempted murder and two counts of sale of cocaine;
-Alan Baucom, two causes including four counts of fondling and sexual battery under 14;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated trafficking meth, possession cocaine with intent and possession marijuana with intent;
-John McCraw, three counts of fondling 1st;
-Stacy Farr, DUI 4th;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-James Moody, possession precursor with intent manufacture;
-Santonio Sanders, promote prostitution-solicitation;
-William Fitzpatrick, possession marijuana with intent;
-Willie Woods, taking motor vehicle;
-Brandon Kimmons, felon with weapon;
-Donovan Exson, possession meth;
-Dusutin Winfield, two counts credit card fraud;
-Issac Henderson, possession hydrocodone and possession meth;
-Kelly McLaughlin, exploitation vulnerable person;
-Tammie Herring, possession meth;
-Brittaney Kestner, possession meth with intent;
-Pete Peters, possession marijauna.
Nineteen cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 14, including:
-Ronald Mejia, sexual battery under 14;
-Tredarious Westoreland, two counts aggravated assault-weapon;
-Scottie Todd, two causes, fondling;
-Robert Vaughn, possession marijuana with intent;
-Edmand Munoz, shooting into dwelling;
-Damian Barr, burglary of vehicle;
-Allison McWilliams, DUI 3rd;
-Jason Gomez, two counts shooting into dwelling;
-Wendell Cheney, possession meth with intent;
-Christopher Kendrick, DUI 4th;
-Charles Thomas, two counts burglary of dwelling and and two counts possession of stolen firearm;
-Christopher Williams, DUI 4th;
-Mark Goggins, burglary of building and grand larceny;
-Paul Baldwin, kidnapping and felon with weapon;
-Jose Escobar, DUI 4th;
-Jeremy Perkins, two causes including possession meth and receiving stolen property;
-Oscar Lopez, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
Eighteen cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 15, including;
-Jessica Horton, three counts fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Stacey Easley, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with weapon;
-Joseph Wilson, two causes including DUI 4th, DUI child endangerment and felon with weapon;
-Jeffrey Waldo, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Tyson Brown, burglary of dwelling;
-Amy Gann, script forgery;
-Colby Gulledge, burglary of dwelling-asault;
-Darrien Linton, grand larceny;
-Jose Casados, two counts shooting into dwelling;
-Jose Holguin, shooting into dwelling;
-Justin Bannister, cyberstalking;
-Roberto Romeo, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Benjamin Simons, possession meth;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Charlie Gillespie, felon with weapon;
-Ashley Turner, burglary of vehicle;
-Tredarious Westmoreland, possession cocaine.
Thirteen cases are set for trial on Friday, April 16, including;
-Angelicia Casados, shooting into dwelling;
-Joseph Brown, possession meth with intent;
-Jaron Roberson, hindering prosecution;
-Joshua Williams, possession meth with intent and felon with weapon;
-Jackson Clark, possession meth;
-Adam Russell, DUI 3rd;
-Montrell Pegues, taking of motor vehicle;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Ryan Lane, four counts of burglary of vehicle;
-Kilwandra McRoy, false pretense;
-Joshua Smith, child endangerment test positive for controlled substance;
-Stedmon Player, false ID;
-Shahzain Gillani, possession marijuana.