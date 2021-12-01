The two week November term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened last Monday (Nov. 29) with 244 criminal cases originally set on the docket.
One-hundred-forty-six cases are set for trial this first week of court. The week one docket was published in last week's Progress.
Ninety-eight cases were originally set for trial for week two which runs December 6-10.
Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change, continuance, or defendants may have entered pleas prior to the court date.
Twenty-six cases are set for trial on Monday, December 6. Defendants and their charges include:
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Ricky Austin, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Rodney Anglin, false pretense-bad check, closed account;
-Janie Mira, possession meth;
-Jonathan Tutor, possession meth;
-Zachery Merchant, uttering forgery
-Anthony Rodgers, possession hydrocodone, possession meth;
-Benton Jumper, possession meth;
-Jacob Meeks, two causes: two counts false pretense-bad check, closed account; false pretense;
-Jartavis Penro, three causes: two counts sale cocaine; possession of contraband by prisoner;
-Miguel Vallejo, possession marijuana with intent;
-Thomas Hathcock, possession meth;
-Krystal Jean Long, failure to register-change address;
-William Eaton, possession meth;
-Michael Stroup, two causes: two counts DUI 4th;
-Anthony Davis, child endangerment test positive for controlled substance;
-Billy Staten, three causes: receiving stolen property, aggravated DUI-death, grand larceny;
-Anthony Jones, possession meth;
-Jonathan Wooley, possession meth;
-Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling-larceny.
Thirty-one cases are set for trial on Tuesday, December 7, including:
-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;
-Jaylon O'Neal, two causes: two counts armed robbery, attempted murder ;
-Jartavis Penro, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery, attempted murder;
-Da'Von Davidson, armed robbery;
-Corneilus Gillard, trafficking meth, DUI third;
-Isadra Reza, conspiracy trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;
-Brandon Williams, two causes: felony fleeing, possession meth;
-David Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Michael Walls, felon with weapon;
-Gage Seely, felon with weapon;
-Michael Gilmore, possession meth;
-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;
-Michael House, receiving stolen property;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
-Brandon Kimmons, DUI 4th;
-James Sneed, possession meth;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Felipe Padron, DUI 4th;
-Stacy McCammon, two causes: false ID and possession meth;
-Sherry Washington, embezzle, explotation-vulnerable person;
-Robert Hawkins, two causes: possession marijuana with intent, felon with weapon;
-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;
-Richard Wilson, attempt burglarize dwelling/terrorize.
Twenty-four cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 8, including:
-John Henton, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Jaborius Wren, two counts aggravated assault-weapon, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon, shooting into dwelling, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Christopher Jensen, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Roy Gordon, three counts sexual battery-position of authority;
-James Adams, arson 1-dwelling; burglary of dwelling-arson;
-Herman Kimbrough, possession meth;
-Mary Horton, uttering forgery;
-Joseph Brown, possession meth with intent;
-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Camillya Whiting, possession meth ;
-Charles Williams, felon with weapon;
-Pamela Castle, possession meth with intent;
-Elvy Moore, burglary of building;
-Robert Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Daniel Alexander, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Roger Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;
-Dylan Perry, possession cocaine;
-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence;
-Kent Harrington, uttering forgery;
-Garrett Davis, possession meth;
-Rachel Wheeler, taking motor vehicle;
-Rodney Miller, DUI 4th.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 9, including:
-Jamie Culpepper, fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Christopher McGregor, possession meth;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Kayla Davis, possession meth;
-Jaron Roberson, introducing contraband correctional facility conspiracy; possession marijuana with intent; possession MDMA with intent;
-Richard Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; child enticement-produce visual depiction 1st;
-Shane Williams, possession cocaine;
-William Kimbrough, possession meth;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;
-Jonathan Aston, burglary building;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; computer luring;
-Kimberly Pettigo, possession meth;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Heather Wade, possession meth;
-Kelvin Miles, felon with weapon;
-Jackie White, two causes: taking of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property;
-Cody Williams, taking motor vehicle.
Nineteen cases ares set for trial on Friday December 10, including:
-Jimmie McShan, DUI 4th;
-Bradley Anderson, possession meth;
-Jacob Nash, DUI 3rd;
-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;
-Justin Anderson, burglary of building, false pretense;
-Arthur Chapman, two counts of simple assault law enforcement officer or other; possession meth;
-Wendell Cheney, possession meth with intent;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;
-Courtney Tate, possession meth;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent; evidence tampering;
-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;
-James Ware, DUI 4th;
-Breanne Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Tyler Robinson, burglary of building;
-Joshua Corkern, DUI 3rd;
-Tammy Jamison, embezzle;
-Tevin Buford, property removal-lien/county;
-Stephen Ramsey, two causes: two counts of possession of meth.