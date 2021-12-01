The two week November term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened last Monday (Nov. 29) with 244 criminal cases originally set on the docket.

One-hundred-forty-six cases are set for trial this first week of court. The week one docket was published in last week's Progress.

Ninety-eight cases were originally set for trial for week two which runs December 6-10.

Court officials stress that cases on the docket are subject to change, continuance, or defendants may have entered pleas prior to the court date.

Twenty-six cases are set for trial on Monday, December 6. Defendants and their charges include:

-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;

-Ricky Austin, burglary of dwelling-larceny;

-Rodney Anglin, false pretense-bad check, closed account;

-Janie Mira, possession meth;

-Jonathan Tutor, possession meth;

-Zachery Merchant, uttering forgery

-Anthony Rodgers, possession hydrocodone, possession meth;

-Benton Jumper, possession meth;

-Jacob Meeks, two causes: two counts false pretense-bad check, closed account; false pretense;

-Jartavis Penro, three causes: two counts sale cocaine; possession of contraband by prisoner;

-Miguel Vallejo, possession marijuana with intent;

-Thomas Hathcock, possession meth;

-Krystal Jean Long, failure to register-change address;

-William Eaton, possession meth;

-Michael Stroup, two causes: two counts DUI 4th;

-Anthony Davis, child endangerment test positive for controlled substance;

-Billy Staten, three causes: receiving stolen property, aggravated DUI-death, grand larceny;

-Anthony Jones, possession meth;

-Jonathan Wooley, possession meth;

-Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling-larceny.

Thirty-one cases are set for trial on Tuesday, December 7, including:

-Robbie Bejarano, armed robbery;

-Jaylon O'Neal, two causes: two counts armed robbery, attempted murder ;

-Jartavis Penro, armed robbery, attempted murder;

-Peyton Bogan, armed robbery, attempted murder;

-Da'Von Davidson, armed robbery;

-Corneilus Gillard, trafficking meth, DUI third;

-Isadra Reza, conspiracy trafficking oxycodone, two counts script forgery;

-Brandon Williams, two causes: felony fleeing, possession meth;

-David Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;

-Michael Walls, felon with weapon;

-Gage Seely, felon with weapon;

-Michael Gilmore, possession meth;

-Charles Jackson, two counts child deprivation;

-Michael House, receiving stolen property;

-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;

-Brandon Kimmons, DUI 4th;

-James Sneed, possession meth;

-Ricky Williams, possession meth;

-Richard Wilson, possession meth;

-Felipe Padron, DUI 4th;

-Stacy McCammon, two causes: false ID and possession meth;

-Sherry Washington, embezzle, explotation-vulnerable person;

-Robert Hawkins, two causes: possession marijuana with intent, felon with weapon;

-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;

-Richard Wilson, attempt burglarize dwelling/terrorize.

Twenty-four cases are set for trial on Wednesday, December 8, including:

-John Henton, aggravated assault-weapon;

-Jaborius Wren, two counts aggravated assault-weapon, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;

-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;

-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon, shooting into dwelling, burglary of dwelling-assault;

-Christopher Jensen, manslaughter-culpable negligence;

-Roy Gordon, three counts sexual battery-position of authority;

-James Adams, arson 1-dwelling; burglary of dwelling-arson;

-Herman Kimbrough, possession meth;

-Mary Horton, uttering forgery;

-Joseph Brown, possession meth with intent;

-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;

-Camillya Whiting, possession meth ;

-Charles Williams, felon with weapon;

-Pamela Castle, possession meth with intent;

-Elvy Moore, burglary of building;

-Robert Watkins, DUI 4th;

-Daniel Alexander, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;

-Roger Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;

-Dylan Perry, possession cocaine;

-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence;

-Kent Harrington, uttering forgery;

-Garrett Davis, possession meth;

-Rachel Wheeler, taking motor vehicle;

-Rodney Miller, DUI 4th.

Twenty cases are set for trial on Thursday, December 9, including:

-Jamie Culpepper, fondling-under 18, position of authority;

-Christopher McGregor, possession meth;

-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;

-Kayla Davis, possession meth;

-Jaron Roberson, introducing contraband correctional facility conspiracy; possession marijuana with intent; possession MDMA with intent;

-Richard Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; child enticement-produce visual depiction 1st;

-Shane Williams, possession cocaine;

-William Kimbrough, possession meth;

-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;

-Jonathan Aston, burglary building;

-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;

-John Sipes, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st; computer luring;

-Kimberly Pettigo, possession meth;

-Carissa Sasso, burglary of dwelling-larceny;

-Heather Wade, possession meth;

-Kelvin Miles, felon with weapon;

-Jackie White, two causes: taking of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property;

-Cody Williams, taking motor vehicle.

Nineteen cases ares set for trial on Friday December 10, including:

-Jimmie McShan, DUI 4th;

-Bradley Anderson, possession meth;

-Jacob Nash, DUI 3rd;

-Samantha Morphis, credit card fraud;

-Justin Anderson, burglary of building, false pretense;

-Arthur Chapman, two counts of simple assault law enforcement officer or other; possession meth;

-Wendell Cheney, possession meth with intent;

-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;

-Courtney Tate, possession meth;

-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent; evidence tampering;

-Taylor Shelton, two counts child deprivation;

-James Ware, DUI 4th;

-Breanne Hudson, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;

-Tyler Robinson, burglary of building;

-Joshua Corkern, DUI 3rd;

-Tammy Jamison, embezzle;

-Tevin Buford, property removal-lien/county;

-Stephen Ramsey, two causes: two counts of possession of meth.

