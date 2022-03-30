The three week March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convened last Monday (March 28) with approximately 312 criminal cases originally set on the docket.
One-hundred-fourteen cases were set for week one, 113 cases are set for week two and 85 cases are on the docket for week three.
Court officials stress that cases listed on the docket are subject to change, continuance, or defendants may have entered pleas prior to the original court date.
The docket for weeks one and two were printed in the past two editions of the Pontotoc Progress.
The final week of court runs April 11 through April 14.
Twenty cases are set for trial on Monday, April 11. Defendants and their charges include:
-Jackie White, four cases, including: trafficking meth, grand larceny, taking a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property;
-Jordan Pannell, possession of meth;
-Gequavious Hill, felony fleeing;
-Dustin Jones, possession meth;
-Carlos Copeland, malicious mischief;
-Anthony Rodgers, possession hydrocodone and possession meth;
-Willie Jones , DUI 4th;
-Josh Greathouse, DUI 4th;
-Darrien Linton, grand larceny
- Derrick Quinn, possession meth and possession cocaine;
-Norell Glass, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-Beverly Carter, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Willie Whitman, possession meth;
-Amanda Griggs, possession meth;
-Sherry Washington, embezzlement, exploitation of vulnerable person;
-Diamonte Stubbs, possession marijuana;
-Michael Moore, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
Twenty-five cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 12, including:
-Tharius Conley, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Christopher Jensen, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Terrence Berry, trafficking marijuana;
-Roy Gordon, three counts of sexual battery-position of authority;
-James Chrestman, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Adrian Strong, burglary of dwelling-assault;
-James Adams, arson 1-dwelling; burglary of dwelling-arson;
-Lizandro Lopez, DUI 4th;
-Cameron Matthews, possession marijuana with intent;
-Jeremiah Mahan, grand larceny;
-Austin Edwards, possession meth;
-Mitchell Ward, three cases, three counts sale of meth;
-Gary McDonald, possession meth;
-Baylee Evans, possession meth;
-Jonathan Bolton, two cases, two counts felony fleeing;
-Ashton Gregory, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Jordan Barton, possession meth, felony fleeing;
-Carissa Sasso, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Tyler Warren, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation;
-Corey McEwen, possession meth;
-Jamie Robertson, embezzlement;
-Rodney Miller, DUI 4th.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April 13, including:
-Stacey Easley, aggravated assault-weapon, felon with weapon;
-Matthew Foster, manslaughter, culpable negligence;
-Brandon McElhenney, two counts sexual battery-under 14; fondling 1st;
-James Chunn, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Akiah Poland, grand larceny;
-Christopher McGregor, possession meth;
-Willie Brown, DUI 4th;
-Sylvia Poutoa, child abuse; three counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance; two counts simple assault law enforcement officer or other;
-Bridget Jenkins, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Joshua Williams, two cases, including: possession meth with intent; felon with weapon and possession of meth;
-John Austin, possession meth;
-Darren Bean, DUI 4th;
-Miguel Vallejo, possession marijuana with intent;
-Thomas Hathcock, possession meth;
-Ricky Williams, possession meth;
-Reggie Morris, child abuse/harm;
-Michael Stroup, two cases, including: two counts DUI 4th;
-Kelvin Miles, felon with weapon;
-Kyler Fitzpatrick, two cases, including: three counts burglary of building and burglary of dwelling;
-Robert Eaton, possession hydrocodone.
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 14, including:
-Robert Hawkins, two cases, including: possession marijuana with intent and felon with weapon;
-Rachel Wheeler, taking motor vehicle;
-Richie Darby, embezzlement-under contract, repair;
-Marshall Brodzinski, possession of synthetic cannabinoid with intent;
-Jason Clay, possession of THC;
-Melvin Westmoreland, DUI 4th;
-Alisha Walker, possession meth;
-Robert Dillard, possession meth;
-Pete Peters, possession marijuana;
-Ben Delgado, possesso cocaine;
-Joshua Tallant, possession meth;
-David Goree, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Joseph Bean, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation; burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Yasha Lockridge, possession cocaine;
-Stephen Ramsey, two cases, including: two counts of possession meth.