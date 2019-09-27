The grades are in and the Pontotoc County and Pontotoc City School districts are shining examples of what hard work and applying yourself to the job at hand can do for a district.
Both superintendents are beaming with pride at the work that all staff members and parents and communities alike pour into the education of the youth.
Over all, the Pontotoc County School District received a B grade while the Pontotoc City Separate School District received an A grade.
Pontotoc County
Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said he is happy to see the B grade his district received, “And we were only 16 points shy of being an A district,” Puckett noted.
“We saw a 49 point increase this year.”
Puckett notes that South Pontotoc Middle School moved from a D to “six points shy of a B score.”
One of the bright spots Puckett saw in the Pontotoc County schools were in the area of Math and Science. “In fact, North Upper Elementary scored an A in math.
“Our principals and teachers have done a good job focusing on Math and Science,” he said, “and this coming year we are getting more professional development for the Language Arts.”
Puckett said the reason for more instruction in the Language Arts was because of the set scores. “Our English scores weren’t terrible, but we do need to focus on language arts.”
However, Puckett said a student’s total success in school is not just dependent on school staff, “A parent and teacher partnership is pivotal to a child’s overall success. When they know that it is important at home it is important at school. So when they get that encouragement from mom and dad or grandma and granddad it helps a lot.”
Puckett said he realizes the importance education carries in a student’s life.
“We are one education away from completely changing a child’s history,” he said. “Every student is important and we went to give them the educational skills they need that are important to their lives. Our teachers are forward thinking too. We all talk about being that teacher that changes that student forever.”
With that thinking, the staff of all the schools have to be forward thinking in their education. “We need to think about giving them the jobs they will have 15 years down the road. We went them to have the option to stay home and earn a good living here.”
Puckett had high praise for the teachers and the assistant teachers for their hard work in helping each student achieve the levels they did. “Our assistant teachers hep the teacher give that one on one help to the students,” he noted.
And keeping a clean and safe environment is important as well.
“Before teaching and learning can go on, the students have to be fed and feel safe. We are grateful to those who keep the buildings clean, bring the children to school on buses and keep the children fed while they are here, and especially those who are on the front line of defense keeping our campuses secure and safe. But the real face of our campuses are the secretaries. They are the first person students see in the morning and the last person they see in the afternoon. These ladies make the students and parents feel welcome.”
Puckett said that the community is an integral part in giving the students all they can to make their education a success. “An old adage says ‘If you see a good school, there is a good community.’ Our goal is to be the best school district in the state.”
Puckett said he and his staff will continue to take a close look at the data to determine instruction. “We want every student in Pontotoc County to be successful,” he said.
District wide as well as the individual schools were also scored and rated:
Pontotoc County School District received a B grade; total points were 651 with college and career readiness at 34.5 and graduation rate at 79.4.
North Pontotoc Elementary received an A grade with 530 total points; Upper Elementary received an A grade with 454 total points; Middle School received a C grade with 339 points and the North Pontotoc High School received a B grade with 694 points; a 29.5 percent college and career readiness and a 72.9 percent graduation rate.
South Pontotoc Elementary School received an A grade with 510 points and South Middle received a C grade with 370 points. South Pontotoc High School received a B grade with 684 points, a 38.9 percent college and career readiness and a graduation rate of 85.6.
Pontotoc City
At Pontotoc City Schools the district garnered an A score. “The Pontotoc City School District has always had a strong tradition of academic success,” said Pontotoc City Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens.
“We are honored to be able carry on that tradition by building on the foundation laid by dedicated educators who preceded us. We knew that what we had done to earn an “A” rating in 2017-2018 would not be enough to maintain it for the 2018-2019 school year. We became very intentional and prescriptive about instruction. We put student needs first while continuing to use the state standards as a framework and strong instructional strategies as the delivery tools,” she said.
Dr. Bivens said the level grade isn’t just because the superintendent or one teacher worked hard.
“This “A” rating is the result of the collective commitment of our staff, students, and community to our schools and students. Leading this team at this time is exciting. I am overjoyed to be able to celebrate with the Warrior family and to know that they are not done yet. We know we will have to work harder, dig deeper, and do more to earn another “A”. But, we love a challenge and are not afraid of hard work.”
The principals from each school weighed in on the importance of the grade and the fact that everyone should be proud of the hard work over the past year.
At Pontotoc Elementary Dr. Avence Pittman, Jr. was encouraged by the love that went into the teaching. “No matter where I look at Pontotoc Elementary, I see teaching and learning, activity and laughter. The teachers and students showed out this year and the results reflect that work. What the results don’t show directly is the love and fun that went into our success.”
Dr. Niki Peel at D.T. Cox was encouraged by everyone’s diligence. “Our students consistently gave their best effort. Our staff worked diligently to help every child meet his or her fullest potential. The “A” rating is something to celebrate; we are certainly excited to do so.”
At Pontotoc Middle School Marshall Johnson was impressed by the flexibility of his staff and students. “I am extremely proud that in spite of many changes, our students and teachers worked hard and grew during the 2018-2019 school year. We are excited to celebrate being an “A” district again and are embracing the challenge of becoming an “A” school.”
Pontotoc Jr. High principal Phil Webb praised the students ability to give it all they had. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort that our students gave and all of the work that our teachers did to make sure our kids were successful. “
Kenneth McGaha at Pontotoc High School said he was proud of the commitment that everyone gave to the task. “I take great pride in the work done by my staff and students. We were very growth focused, and the test results show that the commitment was well worth the effort.”
The district wide score for Pontotoc City as an A with 695 points.
Pontotoc Elementary received an A grade with 553 points; D.T. Cox received an A grade with 548 points; Pontotoc Junior High received an A grade with 466 points and Pontotoc High School received a B grade with 702 points and a 36.8 college and career readiness score with an 88.4 graduation rate.