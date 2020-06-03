Two Pontotoc County residents voiced their objections, while the mayor and an urban planner strongly advocated for the city’s proposed annexation along Hwy. 15 at a public hearing in Pontotoc County Chancery Court on Monday.
Jill McCord Jones and her father, James McCord, told 1st District Chancery Judge Michael Malski, that annexation would negatively affect land that has belonged to their family for generations.
The McCords were among four individuals who testified at the hearing, including Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples, and urban planner Chris Watson. Pontotoc City Attorney Brad Cornelison was also present.
On the stand, Jones listed numerous concerns, including her doubt about the city’s promise not to levy any new taxes on annexed properties. If the city wanted to foster downtown businesses, expanding northward along Hwy. 15 would divert attention and commerce in the wrong direction, Jones said.
The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen voted unanimously in Aug. 2017 to commission a study by Oxford-based Bridge and Watson to assess the feasibility of annexation. In June 2019 the aldermen passed an ordinance enlarging and defining the Pontotoc corporate limits to include an area approximately one mile north of the Hwy. 278 interchange.
That land includes McCord’s Bottom, where the McCords own some 40 acres, as well as two homes in which they live, and eight rental homes. James McCord also has more than 30 head of black angus cattle. After the hearing, Jones said she worried that, if annexed, the city would rezone the property and prohibit the cattle farm.
“This is our land, and it’s always been agricultural, and we want to keep it that way,” said Jones. “All our houses and properties are in pristine condition. We’ve turned down offers to sell even small sections for right-of-way, because we like it the way it is.”
After the hearing, Mayor Peeples said that should the annexation proceed, any land incorporated would retain its current zoning status.
“Agricultural land will remain agricultural, business will remain business, residential will remain residential,” said Peeples. “Property owners will have the opportunity to change that zoning later, if they wish, and if it’s confirmed through the zoning process.”
The Bridge and Watson study showed that the annexation made sense considering Pontotoc’s growth patterns, Peeples said, adding that several businesses were considering locating in the area and that would almost certainly raise property values for local residents.
“There is enormous potential for growth in this area,” said Peeples. “We wanted to get the zoning in place before things start to change too rapidly.”
Peeples said he respected the rights and concerns of landowners, and he believed that the annexation would not be an imposition but would promote prosperity.
“I understand that some people have reservations,” said Peeples. “I want to assure everyone that we will do all we can to get city services and all the benefits of being in the city limits to all those annexed. We want them to have the benefits of being a happy part of a great city.”
Judge Malski concluded the hearing by saying that the court would take the testimony and annexation matter under advisement.