The City elections seem to never get as much buzz as the county election because of the number of people who can actually vote in this election, but it carries just as much importance.
Each week we have updated you on who has qualified as a candidate in the upcoming election.
If you live in the City limits of Pontotoc, Ecru or Sherman you will be voting on who is going to lead your town for the next four years.
This is the people who will be working to help your town grow in a way that is good for our communities.
We want leaders who will work to grow our towns because if they are not growing they are dying.
We want leaders who are interested in making sure our growth brings in quality businesses, industry and people.
The lastest numbers say that the United State is growing in population by 6.3% and the State of Mississippi is growing at a rate of 0.3%. Pontotoc County is growing at a rate of 7.4%, out pacing the state and the country’s growth.
I don’t know how the city vs the county growth is, but if Pontotoc County is growing then the city most certainly is growing.
We can all see that growth by the number of vehicles on our streets every day.
Our vote is our way of putting people in office that we feel are the best candidate to keep our community growing in a way that will continue to make Pontotoc great.
The primary is coming up soon and I hope we will begin to hear from the candidates on their vision for Pontotoc.
I commend all that have qualified for their desire to run for Mayor or Alderman in each of these communities.
Their desire to serve is admirable.
Let your voters know why you are seeking these offices, what your vision for Pontotoc, Ecru or Sherman and why we should put our trust in you.
The Progress will be happy to help you get your message to your voters.
I for one will not be voting for someone based on their post on Facebook.
If I am not your friend on Facebook, I will never see it and if you are running for office you probably need more votes than your friends to get elected.