At last week's August 4 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously (4-0) to advertise for bids for paving a few streets in Pontotoc.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the paving will be very limited this year.
"It's not as much as we'd hoped to do but the COVID expenses have been a factor," Peeples said. "We're looking at $75,000 to $100,000 to spend on paving."
"We've got three streets that we really want to get some paving done on, especially on Brookwood Drive, Littlefield Drive and Prestige Drive."
In another new business matter, aldermen approved additional payments on the new frontage road under construction which runs parallel to Highway 278.
The board approved a payment of $224,965.17, including $97,755.11 from ARC, $31,704.61 from Small Municipalities grant and $95,505.45 from city funds.
Mayor Peeples said the frontage road should be completed by the end of August.
The board approved September 1, 2020, as a public hearing date for the city's FY21 budget.
In another matter the board voted to remove some speed bumps which were only installed in the Springhill subdivision in mid-July. At the July meeting some residents had requested the speed bumps because of speeding motorists in the subdivision.
Last week the board was presented with a list of about 20 Springhill residents who requested that the speed bumps be removed.
In a related matter east Pontotoc resident Frank Townsend requested the possible installation of some speed bumps at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and President Street.
"Lots of folks speed on those streets and don't stop at the stop signs," said Townsend, who lives at the intersection.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor told Townsend he would increase patrolling at the intersection and issue citations to motorists who speed or don't stop.
"Before speed bumps are installed let us see if we can't stop it," Tutor said. "We'll make it a point to be there and watch it."
Aldermen approved a motion for police officers Jeff Turner and Dewayne Betts to attend CEW (taser) training.
The board approved a motion to pay Itawamba Community College's annual funding in the amount of $3,000 from tourism funding, which pays for the electricity at the WIN Job Training center in Pontotoc.
Aldermen also approved the $40,000 annual funding for the Three Rivers Planning and Development District from tourism funds.
The board approved a motion to advertise for more gas relocation projects through MDOT. The city relocates the gas lines and MDOT reimburses the city for the lines being moved.
Aldermen approved the hiring of Jacob Bard as temporary help in the street department for $8 an hour.
The board approved MDOT curb cut requests for Jack's Restaurant which will soon begin construction on Highway 15 north.
At a recessed meeting on July 21, City of Pontotoc board attorney Brad Cornelison said that the city's annexation request along Highway 15 north has received final approval and no appeals were filed.
The newly annexed area north of Highway 278 along Highway 15 includes approximately one and a half square miles.
Consent agenda items approved at the August 4 meeting included:
-Authorize and approve July 2020 payroll in the amount of $211,354.35.
-Authorize and approve water adjustments.
-Authorize and approve to refund Casey Sappington for meal per diem in the amount of $60.02.
-Authorize and approve to send Tim Gunter to the MAGPPA NIGP Core class September 23-25, 2020 in Jackson, MS. (Travel by city vehicle. Meal per diem reimbursement.)
-Authorize and approve to pay Donnie Sellers $50.00 for Umpiring in July.
-Authorize and approve to upgrade the server software in the amount of $2,476.80, as a Microsoft Upgrade needed for meter reading system.