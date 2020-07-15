At last week's July Pontotoc Aldermen meeting Mayor Bob Peeples announced that the city of Pontotoc is among the recently announced 2020 Mississippi Municipal League Excellence Award winners.
Mayor Peeples said Pontotoc received MML's award for Planning and Economic Development for cities under 10,000 population for its Tanglefoot Trail gateway project.
The award recognized the city's addition of a walking trail, lights, creek development, bridge, parking area and the new large pavilion located at the First Choice Bank Gateway which adjoins the Tanglefoot Trail.
The award announcement noted that Representative Mac Huddleston and Senator Nicky Browning helped secure the $300,000 funding to build the new large pavilion that serves as a focal point of the gateway park.
"This is a huge honor and we're proud and thankful for everyone involved in developing the park and helping get the funding," Mayor Peeples said. "The pavilion and the walking track are wonderful for families to enjoy. And it gives us a lot of options for attracting visitors to Pontotoc."
The formal presentation will be made in January 2021 at the Mid-Winter Legislative Conference set for Jackson, MS.
The Excellence Awards Program, which began in 1993, recognizes cities that utilize innovative problem solving, excellence in management, citizen participation and community partnership to provide increased services and a better quality of life for its local citizenry.
In two old business items, Pontotoc Aldermen approved changes to the City of Pontotoc handbook concerning employee sick and vacation time.
The board also approved a frontage road cash payment in the amount of $126,566.89, which included $43,032.74 ARC grant payments; $41,767.08 SMLPC funds; and $41,767.07 from local funds.
In new business, aldermen voted 3-1 to accept a bid of $1,900 from Quillian Lawn Care to clean up property at 122 Woodland Street. Creekmore Lawn Service bid $2,050 on the cleanup project. TRS submitted an "estimate" of $1,600 which officials said did not qualify as a specific bid.
Alderman D. R. Simmons voted against the motion. Alderman David White was not in attendance.
Pontotoc City Attorney Brad Cornelison told aldermen that he and city judge Greg Brown, along with Police Chief Randy Tutor, were working on a better system to handle property offenses so that the city can re-coop expenses.
In another matter the board heard comments from several Springhill Subdivision residents who said that speeding cars are a hazard for the neighborhood. The board agreed to install as many as four speed bumps in an effort to slow motorists down.
Aldermen also approved a motion to add $300,000 to the FY20 general budget from the Three Rivers Planning and Development District local 10 year loan for the new frontage road project. The board also approved a payment of $8,690.46 in loan payments back to Three Rivers for the road loan.
The board approved a motion to give GM&O Rails to Trails 1/4 of the cost of a city mill, which is $13,046.33, as annual funding from tourism funds.
Aldermen approved a quote of $16,500 for purchasing a Report Managing System for the police Department from End2End Public Safety. The new Report Managing System is mandated by the state legislature.
The board approved the purchase of two Dodge extended cab trucks for the gas department from Landers Dodge in Southaven at state contract price of $18,936.01 each.
The board approved $10,000 in annual funding from tourism for the Dixie Regional Library system.
Aldermen also approved an emergency repair cost for a 40 foot washout on President's Drive caused by recent flooding.
Aldermen approved foundation plans for construction of an additional building for Learning Tree Daycare located at 147 South Brooks Street.
The board also approved the hiring of former police officer Mark Henry as a part-time officer for the Pontotoc Police Department at a rate of $12 per hour.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-June 2020 payroll in the amount of $205,433.64;
-water adjustments;
-sending Jason Collier to Madison, MS, on Oct. 8-9 for the MACE Educational Conference. Travel by city vehicle with meal per diem.
Aldermen recessed until 6 p.m. on July 21.