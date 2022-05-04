At the April 26 meeting Pontotoc Aldermen voted unanimously to purchase the former Pontotoc Butane property on Reynolds Street for $95,000 as the new site for the Pontotoc Natural Gas office and operation.
Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said the city purchased the 1.78 acres from Suburban Propane, a New Jersey company.
“The new property will be a good fit for expanding the city’s natural gas operation and will offer a better visual frontage for the First Choice Bank Gateway property where the natural gas department is now located,” Peeples said.
“The new property has a good 1,800 square foot building and two out buildings, plus high speed internet is accessible right there by the police station,” Peeples said. “We’re also looking at using the property as parking for the Pontotoc City Court operation.”
In other new business, Pontotoc Aldermen took no action on a request from Hydro Plus owner Tim Buchanan to re-consider his previous bid for the contract of laying gas line pipe for the city owned Pontotoc Natural Gas Company.
At the April 5 board meeting aldermen voted unanimously to award the digging and trenching contract to A&B Construction, owned by Anthony Leath. Hydro Plus and A&B Construction were the only two bidders on the 12 month contract to lay service lines for the gas company.
Five days prior to the April 5 board meeting Anthony Leath had told Mayor Peeples that Hydro Plus owner Tim Buchanan did not have a state contractor’s license which was required by law to perform the services when the amount exceeded $50,000.
When contacted by Mayor Peeples about Leath’s claim, Buchanan told Mayor Peeples he had laid service lines for the city’s gas system for the majority of almost 30 years and no state contractor’s license had ever been required or mentioned on any advertised bid published as public notice to bidders by the city.
Mayor Peeples told Buchanan he did not know of the licensing requirement by the Mississippi State Board of Contractors, nor did any of the gas department officials. When contacted, all five of the Pontotoc Aldermen said they were also unaware of any licensing requirement.
At the April 26 meeting Buchanan told aldermen that his bid was lower than A&B Construction’s bid on the three-quarter and two inch piping, which is the large majority of the work performed for the city’s gas department.
Buchanan told aldermen that the new contract would not begin until May 1, 2022.
“I contacted the Mississippi State Board of Contractors and they said my bid could be accepted and we weren’t in violation of any law until the amount exceeded $50,000 on the new contract,” Buchanan told the board. “I’m working to get that contractor’s license, but it requires a lot of paper work and passing a test. So it’s going to take me a few more weeks.”
“I’ve always kept my bids low to help the city save money on laying gas lines,” Buchanan said. “I’ve always taken care of the gas customers like they were mine. If I’d known about the license requirement I would have already had it.”
Alderman David Anderson was the only alderperson to respond to Buchanan’s request.
“You’ve always done good work and that’s not in question,” Anderson said. “But it’s my opinion that if we take action to set aside the bid we accepted, we would put the city in jeopardy without the license.”
Mayor Peeples told the board he was willing to consider vetoing the bid accepted on April 5 and reconsider the matter if the board expressed interest in re-opening the matter.
No additional comments were offered by board and no action taken.
Three old business matters were considered at the April 26 meeting.
For a lack of motion, no action was taken to rezone property at Highway 6 owned by Matt Jones, from C1 to Commercial RM8, multi-family. And for a lack of motion, no action was taken on a request by Zelda Ford for a mobile home to be placed at 156 Highway 41 South in Ward 4.
Aldermen unanimously accepted a low and best bid of $73,870 from Parks and Parks Well Service for repairs to well #2 at Terry Chewe Sportsplex on Highway 15 south. The other bid submitted was $76,500 from Donald Smith Company.
New business matters approved (all unanimously) included:
-Purchase a ST 120 Extreme Duty Mower from Hall Mfg., Inc., at the state contract price of $15,777.34;
-pay ESI in the amount of $2,008.00 out of tourism for survey at Gateway Pavilion.
-to give GM&O Rails to Trails their annual funding of 1/4 mill in the amount of $13,545.13 from tourism;
-advertise in the Pontotoc County Miss Hospitality Program for a half page in the amount of $175, paid from tourism.
The board also approved building plans from Pro-cision Collision for a stand alone building at their site on Highway 15 north.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-May 1, 2022, gas rates at $9.09, based on O&M of $4.00 and a PGA of $5.09;
-send Nick Owens, Terry Conlee and Keith Holliday to the MS Rural Water Associated annual conference May 31-June 3, 2022, in Biloxi MS. (Meal and travel per diem reimbursement)
-for Tim Gunter and Valeri Watts to attend the CSA auunaul conference in Orange Beach, AL, June 26-30, 2022. (Meal and travel reimbursement);
-send Tim Gunter to the MAGPPA quarterly meeting in Jackson, MS, May 19-20, 2022. (Meal and travel reimbursement.