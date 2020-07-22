The Pontotoc City School district plans on opening their doors August 7 for students to return in a traditional school setting. Those who aren’t comfortable with that can sign up for distance learning which will be done a semester at a time.
“Pontotoc City School District’s staff has spent the month of June and July researching, planning, and exploring multiple options for a safe return to school in August for both our students and employees,” said Dr. Michelle Bivens, superintendent of education of Pontotoc City Schools.
Bivens said a parent survey was sent out earlier this summer asking for feedback on which school option would work best for students.
“Data from the survey revealed that most would prefer to return to a traditional setting while some preferred to have an online distance learning option,” she noted.
That being said, the deadline for traditional school registration is tomorrow, July 23.
The re-entry team made up of administrators, teachers, school resource officers, transportation directors, food service directors, healthcare professionals, and school counselors at both the elementary and secondary levels have spent time exploring and discussing multiple return options. “These teams also weighed both the benefits and negative impacts of a traditional return, alternating schedules, and continued distance learning. Ultimately, we concluded that a traditional return is best for our students and community,” she said.
Bivens stressed that the district is confident that “we can develop a safe learning environment and mitigate the potential spread of Covid-19 using safe practices and procedures.
“Social distancing is the greatest deterrent to the spread of Covid-19. One of the district’s goals is to accomplish social distancing in all areas, but it is impossible to do so in all school environments.”
In the areas where social distancing can not be maintained, Dr. Bivens said that masks will be required and she outlined those places.
“Masks will be required on buses, until students reach the classroom each morning, at dismissal each afternoon, and during times when social distancing is not feasible (some class changes, etc.). It is recommended that faculty and staff wear masks at all times, but it will be mandatory during times of transition, in hallways, and while riding the bus.”
However, students will not be receiving masks from the school district, these must be provided by the parents.
“While masks will be provided for staff, parents are asked to provide masks for their children. In addition to masks, the school district is prepared to provide extensive cleaning in all buildings, hand sanitizer for staff/students, water filling stations (in place of fountains), and cleaning of school buses between routes.”
In the area of bussing the students, Dr. Bivens said most parents may prefer bringing their children to school rather than riding a school bus.
“The district will provide bus transportation, but meeting social distancing guidelines is not possible for most bus routes.,” she noted. “For that reason, it is encouraged that those who have the ability to provide transportation do so. For those who will rely on bus transportation, masks will be required at the bus stop and on the school bus in order to mitigate the potential for virus spread.”
If you are a parent that is uncomfortable with a full return the district will offer a distance learning option. If you wish for your child to attend school virtually for at least one semester, please complete the Virtual School Registration Form by July 29.
“However,” Dr. Bivens emphasized, “The choice of traditional or virtual instructional delivery will require a commitment of a minimum of one semester due to the scheduling and resources that must be devoted to making distance learning successful. Exceptions may be made in the case of extenuating circumstances as determined by school and district administrators,” she said.
However, parens should take into account that distance learning will look very different than it did in the spring when the outbreak first occurred and teachers were scrambling to get educational materials into the hands of students and parents. The educators have had time to think of and implement a plan for distance learning over these some 12 weeks.
“Students will have scheduled class times requiring attendance, participation, and assignments for a minimum of 4 hours per day. Students are also required to have face-to-face contact once a week. This will be by appointment only at the PCSD Alternative School in a cleaned and controlled environment,” Dr. Bivens said. “During this time, virtual students without internet access can upload their completed work and download the assignments for the following week.”
And just because students are distance learning, it doesn’t mean they won’t be able to participate in other activities, “those students will be able to participate in athletics, band, choir, show choir, etc.,” she noted.
Dr. Bivins said that the Covid-19 crisis is an ever-changing situation. “As needs change and we learn more, our plan will change accordingly. To view the comprehensive re-entry plan for Welcoming Back Our Warriors, please visit the district website. For more updates, check the district’s website and social media accounts regularly. Pontotoc City School District looks forward to a student-centered school year focused on health, safety, academics, and extracurriculars.”
“As a final reminder, students must complete the 2020-2021 registration packet and return to the central office by July 23 from 3:00-7:00 pm. We will then provide more details as planning is finalized,” she said. “Pontotoc is an amazing community, and together we will ensure that our students continue their pathway to success.”
Pontotoc City School Plan of Action
Communication:
●Frequent communication will be shared from the district level
●Parents/Guardians/Students/Employees will receive communication through weekly newsletters, district social media, the website: www.pontotoc.school, AIM messages, (or all news outlets both district, school and external media)
●Questions and concerns can be emailed to: covidinfo@pontotoc.k12.ms.us
Instructional:
●Students have the option of attending school traditionally, 5 days a week, or virtually with one face-to-face meeting a week at the PCSD Alternative School.
●If necessary, school buildings will be closed and assignments will be distance/digital.
●Students will not share supplies and will practice social distancing
●Devices will be provided to all students in grades 2-12. Kindergarten and first grade students will continue using instructional packets if the need arises.
●Students will not be in the same classroom all day every day, but transitions will be limited.
Safety/Health and Logistics:
●Arrival and departure times will not change.
●Students will need face coverings, water bottles and clear backpacks in addition to traditional school supplies.
●Temperatures will be checked upon arrival.
●Students with a temp of 100.4 or higher, or any child exhibiting symptoms will be separated from the general population. Parents/guardians will be called to pick them up.
●Students/staff will wear a face covering during arrival, dismissal, and transitions.
●Hand sanitizer will be provided for staff and students.
●Restroom occupancy will be limited and signs posted as to that limit.
●Frequent cleaning/disinfecting will be conducted throughout the day.
●All students will be served the same lunch. Breakfast will be grab-and-go.
●No visitors will be allowed beyond catch areas.
●Students/staff will be quarantined for 14 days if a positive COVID-19 test is confirmed.
●If someone tests positive, parents of students will be notified but privacy will be maintained.
Technology/Virtual School
●Traditional grades 2-12 students will use Chromebooks in the classroom.
●Virtual Students may access course content at home via a Learning Management System.
●Residential Internet services will be the responsibility of the parent/guardian.
●Virtual School students will be required to schedule an appointment at the PCSD Alternative School for tests/assessments and to download instructional materials.
●If a child will be enrolled in virtual school for the semester, parents/guardians must complete the Virtual School registration form by July 29th.
Transportation:
●Face coverings will be worn by all bus riders, drivers and monitors.
●Social distance will be as much as space will allow.
●Buses will be sanitized between routes.
●Parents are strongly encouraged to bring students to and from school.