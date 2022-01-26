The Pontotoc City School District recently received American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) use of Funds Plan approval from the Mississippi Department of Education. The district received $5,637,381.00 in ARP ESSER federal relief funds. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021.
ARP ESSER, like previous COVID-19 federal relief funds, has been distributed to Mississippi public schools with top priorities including improving internet connectivity and access to technology for all students, particularly for rural and low-income students; addressing the mental health needs of students and supporting students’ social-emotional development.
The district based the allocation of funds on needs surveys from internal and external stakeholders, student assessments, administrative team meetings and COVID information provided by medical professionals, Mississippi Department of Health and CDC guidance.
Each budgeted item under ARP ESSER met one or more of the fifteen allowed uses established by the federal government.
“The decision to improve air quality and provide additional classroom space was a priority with ARP ESSER,” said Dr. Michelle Bivens, superintendent for Pontotoc City School District. “The district wants to ensure that all students have access to a high quality education in as safe an environment as possible.”
“The district’s plan for the use of these funds took into consideration both the immediate response to COVID 19 and also the sustainability of the construction projects at each school, in addition to the long term effects of learning after the pandemic.” Bivens stated.
Each district receiving federal relief funding is required to set aside 20% for learning loss. The district budgeted over a million dollars for interventionists, additional paraprofessionals, an instructional technology director, summer enrichment programs, software, and instructional materials to meet this requirement.
Over 1.3 million dollars will be used for construction projects including asbestos abatement, HVAC improvements, carpet removal and replacement, remodeling of Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc Junior High, Pontotoc Middle School gymnasium, band hall and fine arts buildings to create classrooms, renovation of high traffic restroom facilities, keyless entries and security camera upgrades.
Additional funding for these projects was allocated in the district’s Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (ESSER II.) The estimated completion date for these projects is 2024.
Other uses of ARP ESSER include cleaning supplies, PPE supplies, nurse and counselor salaries to promote safe and healthy schools, virtual school and continued technology purchases promoting the district’s 1:1 initiative originally funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (ESSER I.)
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Education allocated more than 1.6 billion, with the final release of $543 million in December 2021. This federal stimulus is the third act of federal relief in response to COVID-19. Previous federal relief funding include the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020 and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020.