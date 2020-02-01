Three Pontotoc City School District educators recently achieved National Board Certification in their qualifying area. Tonya Wilbanks at Pontotoc Middle School, Leslie Ward at Pontotoc Elementary School and Melinda Pittman at Pontotoc High School are now National Board Certified Teachers. Only 12.55% of educators have this distinguished certification. The district currently has 37 nationally certified educators, counselors and speech language pathologist.
Ms. Wilbanks teaches sixth grade English Language Arts at PMS. She has thirteen years of teaching experience. This is her first year at Pontotoc Middle School. When asked about her experience as a teacher, Ms. Wilbanks stated, “I love building relationships with the students. I learn just as much from them as they do from me.” Mrs. Wilbanks went on to say,” Seeing students be successful in a new skill is important. I want students to know I care for them, will be there for them, and I hope they become more confident in life.” Mrs. Wilbanks holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi.
Mrs. Ward is a first grade teacher at Pontotoc Elementary School. She has over 12 years of educational experience, three years at Pontotoc City. When asked about her teaching experience, Mrs. Ward stated, “I love that I get to make a lasting impact in the lives of young children. First graders are so full of excitement and wonder. I take that excitement and wonder, and allow them to create and explore while learning.” Mrs. Ward earned a Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.
Ms. Pittman teaches Advanced Placement United States History and United States History to eleventh graders at Pontotoc High School. She is also the department chair for social studies. Ms. Pittman has ten years of experience as a teacher, completing her fourth year at PHS. Ms. Pittman loves the family atmosphere at PHS and states that the students here are the best anywhere. She holds a Bachelor and Master’s degree in Secondary Social Studies from Ole Miss.
Pontotoc City School District is proud of these educators for their dedication to teaching in pursuance of National Board Certification.