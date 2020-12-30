School this past semester has been anything but normal for the Pontotoc City School District, but Supt. Dr. Michelle Bivins said her staff rose to the challenges they faced.
“During July, a re-entry team was formed and began meeting to decide how best to bring everyone back to campus safely and to provide high quality face-to-face instruction as long as possible while providing equitable services and instruction for those who needed or desired a virtual option,” Superintendent Michelle Bivens reflected, “Now, as we go home to celebrate the holidays, we are both reflective and thankful for a semester concluded. I, personally, am so proud of our Warrior family and what a remarkable team the community, parents, and school have been to conquer this semester’s challenges. While, like everyone else, I wish Covid had not happened, I could not have dreamed of a better family to work through it.”
Being flexible was the key to helping the smooth transitions in the ups and downs of the semester.
“The district was able to push back the school start date by one week in order to adjust to operating the district and schools during a pandemic. Although the district has three phases for implementation based upon Covid cases, the district maintained traditional, on-campus learning for most of the first semester,” she said.
Pontotoc High School and Pontotoc Junior High both had two weeks of school-wide virtual learning when cases and close contact numbers began to rise.
“Thanks to ESSER and EDLA funds provided by the federal and state governments, the district successfully transitioned to one-to-one learning for all students during virtual learning.
All employees in the district have really risen to the occasion to implement the new changes seamlessly. The IT department was driven to ensure all students had what they needed to learn virtually and provide resources for teacher success using the online platform, Canvas.
“Cafeteria workers still provided nutritious meals for both virtual and traditional students. The relationships between employees and the students have remained strong regardless of social distancing. For PCSD, education during the pandemic has remained focused on learning, with a priority on relationships and meeting student and faculty needs,” said Dr. Bivins.
High School
Pontotoc High Principal Dustin Payne also weighed in on the semester.
“In a semester where I expected the worst, our staff and students rose to the occasion without excuses and performed as well, if not better, than years past. The staff and students stepped out of their comfort zones and found that teaching and learning can be achieved in ways we never would have imagined. We were able to put a computer in the hands of every student and provide a full schedule when many schools were shut down or operating with limited schedules and resources,” he said. “We will continue to have high expectations for our students in the spring. With help from our parents and community, we won't allow COVID to hinder the success of our students. Our planned procedures will not change, and we will continue to be cautious, but building on the experiences of the first semester, we expect to provide even stronger instruction to our students.”
Jr. High School
“First semester had its share of ups and downs. We were extremely glad to see students return to school and proud of how they handled all of the different protocols that we initiated (masks, temp. screens, cleaning classrooms between classes, lunch in classrooms.) One thing we also realized is how quickly things can change. Nonetheless, our staff members have been resilient throughout this process.” stated Phil Webb, principal of Pontotoc Junior High School. “We will continue to monitor and adjust the second semester. We have a good plan going forward, and we will do whatever we can to ensure that our schools are safe.”
Alternative and Virtual learning
“The first semester during a pandemic brought a multitude of new learning for all. PCSD has always had the best supportive parents. Virtual learning was one new endeavor that truly took a group effort from school, students, and parents like never before. It was encouraging to see teachers and parents working alongside each other so closely for the good of the student's educational needs.” Christy Suggs, principal of Alternative and Virtual School shared. “Concerning virtual learning, we have added even more instructional time to our student's schedules. For the second semester, we plan to add more subject specific slots in our days for students to come by, or join by google meet, as needed.”
Second semester plans
Classes will resume on Thursday, January 7. Instruction will continue to be on-campus. The district will monitor COVID-19 numbers and strive to maintain a healthy, safe learning environment for everyone. If parents need to communicate with the schools regarding Covid cases and close contact quarantines, a form is available on the district website, www.pontotoc.school.