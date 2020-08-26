Some books I never tire of reading. I return to them time and again, both for enjoyment and to try and learn a trick or two from the masters.
One of my favorite writers, Hunter Thompson, used to sit and type The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He just typed it straight off the page. He said he wanted to learn the music of Fitzgerald. He wanted to see what it felt like to write like that.
All Over But the Shoutin’ by Rick Bragg, High Lonesome by Barry Hannah, All The Pretty Horses by Cormac McCarthy, Dixie City Jam by James Lee Burke, The Sun Also Rises by Earnest Hemingway, A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole, Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Sunday Morning by Wallace Stevens, I’ve read each of these over and again because I never seem to exhaust the richness and beauty of the language. I find something new in them with each rereading.
The Catholic theologian and priest David Tracy developed an idea he called the spiritual classic. A work of literature that has a super abundance of meaning, a work so rich and profound and beautiful that one can never completely understand or exhaust its meaning, that’s a spiritual classic.
At some point we’ve all been guilty of saying, “It’s right there in black and white, right under your nose, plain as day,” something to that effect. Each of us brings a unique history to a written document, however. We have special insights and experiences that color and shape how we interpret things, and sometimes that allows us to see things others cannot. Our histories and experiences can also mislead us to interpret a text in a bizarre or unreasonable way.
Meaning emerges in the encounter between myself and the book, when I bring my history and ideas to bear on the words I read. I interpret the words, and every act of reading is an act of interpretation. Meaning is neither simply on the page nor simply in my head, it’s a combination of both. Looking at it this way, I avoid, on one hand, strict legalism, also called fundamentalism, the belief that the written words are absolutely clear and can only be understood one way. On the other hand I avoid subjectivism, a totally liberal approach, where I put much more stock in my own experience and interpretation and not much in what the words actually say.
I’m a middle of the road kind of guy.
The Bible is a spiritual classic, Tracy says. Christians have argued for ages over the correct way to interpret the Bible. Some say it’s perfectly clear, unambiguous, as plain as the proverbial nose on your face. Others say it’s strictly metaphorical or symbolic, not to be taken literally.
As with most things, the truth is somewhere in the middle. It’s perfectly fine and quite reasonable to apply historical and critical methods to reading the Bible and to try and get at its meaning, to figure out if this or that actually happened exactly as the story says, and so forth. Taking scripture seriously demands that. On the other hand, precisely because the Bible is a spiritual classic, we have to resist the urge to think we’ve got it nailed down completely, that we have it all figured out. I get uncomfortable when I hear a preacher telling me exactly and definitively what a passage means.
The richness of the language, the complexity of the symbolism and very nature of literature suggests that the Bible is often beyond complete understanding, therein lies its beauty. I can come back to the Bible again and again, and each time I find something I overlooked, some phrase, or detail, or historical connection that opens up a world of meaning that is limitless and endlessly exciting.
That’s what a great book, a classic, is all about.