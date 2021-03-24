The veteran’s monument on the corner of court square which was dedicated in 1979 will soon have a major clean up in preparation for celebrations which will be held this year beginning with the Memorial Day ceremonies on Court Square.
Veteran’s affairs officer Col. Mack Huey said the work is being done through funds that were generated as a part of the pavers project years ago.
“Last year Joanne Bradley came to see me and said that there were some funds in that account and asked if the veteran’s affairs could take the fund over,” Huey said. “She was ready to retire from the responsibility, so I told her I’d be glad to take care of it.”
The brick paver project was a part of Leadership Pontotoc some 20 years ago and they honor folks in leadership and those who have been in the war. When it was first established, the funds were to be used to help with improvements and continual up keep of the monuments.
Huey said the first thing that was done with the funds was the bricks were pressure washed.
“I asked Terry Lynn Donaldson if he would help by getting the shrubs pulled out of the back and he agreed,” Huey said. Once the shrubs were pulled out, there was some writing on the back of the monument that revealed the dedication date, November 11, 1979. The monument was dedicated after two years of work by a Monument Committee chaired by the late Sarah Naugher. It costed $15,000.
At the dedication there are 124 names inscribed of those lost in World War 2, Korea and Vietnam. Since that time the four who died in the Iraq war have been etched onto the stone.
“We are readying for a year of getting back to having both our Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies,” Huey said.