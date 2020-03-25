Friendship Medical Clinic in Ecru, Acute Care Family Clinic and Red Med in Pontotoc, are both offering COVID-19 tests to patients advised by healthcare providers to be tested.
The process starts with a phone call. Those feeling flu-like symptoms should call their healthcare provider. The State Department of Health requires patients to have a fever of 100.4 or greater, as well as severe coughing or chest pain, in order to be tested for COVID-19.
“We’re happy to talk to those who feel ill,” said Charlene Black, office manager at Friendship Clinic in Ecru. “Our providers have a checklist, like a flow chart, which helps them determine the best course of action, based on the symptoms the patients describe. An international shortage of testing materials means we have to be efficient, and that we just can’t test everyone.”
The Mississippi Department of Health and CDC have revised the guidelines over the past three weeks, Black said, so Friendship clinicians keep the most updated data.
Friendship also has clinics in Union and Lee County, and providers are taking calls and making assessments at each, but the location at 5482 Hwy. 15 N. in Ecru, is the only site where they’re administering the test.
Friendship has put up a tent in the parking lot, where clinicians stand ready to test patients as they drive up. The patients remain in their vehicles, and clinicians wheel a cart with their equipment to the car window.
The test consists of two, nasal swabs—one to test for the flu, the other for COVID-19. The COVID-19 swabs are sent to a lab in Baton Rouge for processing, and results take 48-72 hours. The flu swabs are tested onsite, in the Friendship lab, and patients get those results within 15 minutes. Providers may also administer a throat swab to test for strep, the results of which are also determined onsite.
“We aim for minimum exposure,” said Black. Friendship providers continue to treat patients inside the building for pressing medical issues, but keeping potential carriers of the flu or COVID-19 outside reduces the risk of spreading illnesses, Black said.
Once they’ve tested the swabs for the flu, lab technicians use handheld radios to communicate the results to staff in the tent. The staff then tells the patient, who is still waiting in their car.
Friendship providers started Tuesday, March 24, and tested 22 individuals. Two tested positive for flu. They’re awaiting their COVID-19 results. It is possible to have both, but the chances are slim, according to Black. A positive flu test almost always means the patient does not have COVID-19.
Patients should not return to the clinic for results, but will be contacted by phone, Black said.
In the meantime, Black said, panic is the most counterproductive problem she’s seen when it comes to COVID-19.
“Some people are becoming scared to the point of not thinking clearly,” said Black. “It’s advisable to take all the precautions, but stress only weakens our immune systems and makes us more susceptible. Be mindful of your neighbors, and those in need. Be calm, and remember we’re all in this together.”
The federal government has provided for free testing for COVID-19, Black said, but there is a fee for the flu and strep tests. Friendship accepts insurance for the tests, and staff members are happy to discuss payment options for the uninsured.
To speak to a healthcare provider about flu-like symptoms, call Friendship Medical Clinic at (662) 488-8799.
Rebecca Butler at Accute Care said their clinic is testing for COVID-19.
“We can order and give a test here, there is about a 72 hour turnaround (when results come back),” Butler said. There is a new protocol at the clinic since the pandemic outbreak.
“If you are sick please call us first,” she said. “When you come to our clinic you are to stay in your car and call us from the car.”
Butler said that keeps people from being in the lobby and infecting others. “We let them stay in the car until we get a room available. Patients go straight from their car to a room. We are taking every precaution.”
Butler said once diagnosis is through and the patient leaves the room the room is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before the next patient comes.”
If you are showing symptoms or need medical help at all, please call Accute at 489-2777. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The clinic is located at 351 Peoples Drive (behind Renasant Bank).
Red Med in front of Wal-Mart are testing as well.
Clinician Jana Call said that patients should call when they come to red Med “If you are having a respiratory symptom. We have a designated area in the clinic for respiratory patients,” she stressed.
Call also encouraged people to stay updated on any new guidelines that the Mississippi Department of Health and the CDC puts out. The web address is cdc.gov/coronavirus.
She said that the clinic folks are making sure it is sanitized multiple times a day to keep from infecting others.
She said the COVID-19 test is free but the office visit is charged to your insurance.
The clinic is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.